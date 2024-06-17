Search icon

News

17th Jun 2024

Barista smashes car windscreen after driver throws drink in her face

Charlie Herbert

She’s defended her actions

A barista took immediate revenge on a driver who threw their drink in her face by smashing his car windscreen.

Emma Lee was working at A Taste of Heaven Espresso in Seattle, USA, when things got heated between her and a regular customer.

You can watch the moment below.

Lee explained that the man had ordered his usual order of a 32-ounce coffee and a 24-ounce water for a total of $22.

She said that she usually charges him $20 for the order, but this time he wanted to pay less.

She told Fox 13: “You don’t get to name your own price. No one is forcing you to come here. The argument that he didn’t know or was scammed doesn’t hold up. The prices are listed.”

When the pair started to argue about the payment, the man said he didn’t know what the prices were and claimed he was being scammed.

Lee alleges that the customer told her “nobody is going to miss you”, and that he screamed and spat at her.

As the 15-minute argument escalated, he then threw his drink in her face.

This prompted the 23-year-old to go and get a hammer, reach out of the kiosk and smash the man’s windscreen.

The police were then called to the scene and filed misdemeanour assault charges against the man, who has also been banned from the coffee stand.

The man could take Lee to small claims court for the damage she caused to his car, but she says she isn’t worried about this.

“Why should this kind of interaction be expected because of the environment? It’s disgusting,” the barista said.

“It’s OK for him to be outraged, but it’s not appropriate for me to respond?”

She also shared the footage on Instagram, where she said the “real issue” was the “safety of women, more specifically those that are disproportionately less protected.”

She continued: “We work alone in this industry, wearing nearly nothing and interacting with men (most of which we don’t know) all day.

“The majority of people we meet throughout our shifts are kind, respectful, overall amazing humans!

“However, on occasion we see the ones that think it is appropriate to get violent both verbally and physically.”

Related links:

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Topics:

America,baristas,Seattle,us news

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

America

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

By Charlie Herbert

Mum fined £70,000 after her kids collected ‘shells’ from the beach

Animals

Mum fined £70,000 after her kids collected ‘shells’ from the beach

By Charlie Herbert

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

Kitefoiling

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

By Zoe Hodges

Popular mouthwash brand ‘could increase risk of bacteria linked to cancer,’ study claims

Cancer

Popular mouthwash brand ‘could increase risk of bacteria linked to cancer,’ study claims

By Charlie Herbert

Scotland fan describes hotel horror after ending up in abandoned medical facility

Germany

Scotland fan describes hotel horror after ending up in abandoned medical facility

By Jack Peat

‘New Nostradamus’ predicts WW3 will start next week

News

‘New Nostradamus’ predicts WW3 will start next week

By Ryan Price

Premier League referee shares heart-warming story in tribute to Matija Sarkic after the young keeper’s tragic death

Football

Premier League referee shares heart-warming story in tribute to Matija Sarkic after the young keeper’s tragic death

By Harry Warner

Plane delayed for an hour due to toddler refusing to put on his seatbelt

delay

Plane delayed for an hour due to toddler refusing to put on his seatbelt

By Ryan Price

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

Kitefoiling

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

By Zoe Hodges

Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in completely ludicrous Father’s Day message

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in completely ludicrous Father’s Day message

By Charlie Herbert

Cesc Fabregas perfectly shuts down Micah Richards’ excuse for England star

BBC

Cesc Fabregas perfectly shuts down Micah Richards’ excuse for England star

By JOE

Graeme Souness delivers major Alan Hansen health update

Alan Hansen

Graeme Souness delivers major Alan Hansen health update

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

By Jacob Entwistle

Hungary striker Martin Ádám responds after being body shamed at Euro 2024

euro 2024

Hungary striker Martin Ádám responds after being body shamed at Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Euro 2024 Day Four: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day Four: All the major action and talking points

By SportsJOE

Popular mouthwash brand ‘could increase risk of bacteria linked to cancer,’ study claims

Cancer

Popular mouthwash brand ‘could increase risk of bacteria linked to cancer,’ study claims

By Charlie Herbert

Scotland fan describes hotel horror after ending up in abandoned medical facility

Germany

Scotland fan describes hotel horror after ending up in abandoned medical facility

By Jack Peat

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

By Jacob Entwistle

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

By Jacob Entwistle

Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark at Euro 2024 1,100 days after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark at Euro 2024 1,100 days after cardiac arrest

By Harry Warner

Load more stories