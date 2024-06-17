Search icon

Football

17th Jun 2024

Cesc Fabregas perfectly shuts down Micah Richards’ excuse for England star

JOE

Fabregas

“I love that you try to defend him.”

Cesc Fabregas refused to accept Micah Richards’ excuses for Phil Foden’s underwhelming England performance against Serbia.

The Manchester City midfielder came into the game after the best season of his career for his club and is expected to play a huge role for the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

Against Serbia, however, Foden played poorly and was on the edge of proceedings as Jude Bellingham scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.

On the BBC, Richards said that the onus should be on England manager Gareth Southgate to find a solution that brings the best out of the midfielder.

Fabregas, however, believes that Foden needs to

“The big talking point for me tonight was Phil Foden,” Richards said.

“I think the first 20 minutes he got into some really good positions. We need to find a way to get the best out of him.

“He wasn’t involved. At Manchester City, we obviously know it’s choreographed with the system, and the movements, and all those sorts of things…

“But it makes me sad when I see a player of this quality just in and out of games.”

Fabregas, however, interjected.

The former Spain midfielder who won Euro 2008, the World Cup in 2010 and Euro 2012 with Spain, disagreed with Richards’.

Fabregas said that the issue was not that England needed to find a way to bring Foden into the game, but that Foden needed to find a way to make more of an impact on the match.

“The way we see Jude [Bellingham] getting the ball, imposing himself, he [Foden] owes us this class. He needs to do that himself,” the former Arsenal midfielder said.

“A player of this class, this level and this talent doesn’t even need to be told by the coach what to do.

“He needs to want it more than the rest and today it showed that Jude is a little bit above him in this regard and he needs to get this personality back.”

You can watch the clip below.

Read next:

Euro 2024 Day Four: All the major action and talking points

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

Topics:

BBC,Cesc Fabregas,England,euro 2024,Football,Micah Richards,Phil Foden,Serbia,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Graeme Souness delivers major Alan Hansen health update

Alan Hansen

Graeme Souness delivers major Alan Hansen health update

By Callum Boyle

Hungary striker Martin Ádám responds after being body shamed at Euro 2024

euro 2024

Hungary striker Martin Ádám responds after being body shamed at Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Four: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day Four: All the major action and talking points

By SportsJOE

MORE FROM JOE

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

By Jacob Entwistle

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

By Jacob Entwistle

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

By Jacob Entwistle

Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark at Euro 2024 1,100 days after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark at Euro 2024 1,100 days after cardiac arrest

By Harry Warner

Jude Bellingham called up to Southgate’s new-look England leadership group

England (football)

Jude Bellingham called up to Southgate’s new-look England leadership group

By Harry Warner

Premier League referee shares heart-warming story in tribute to Matija Sarkic after the young keeper’s tragic death

Football

Premier League referee shares heart-warming story in tribute to Matija Sarkic after the young keeper’s tragic death

By Harry Warner

People are just realising what the little pockets in jeans are for

People are just realising what the little pockets in jeans are for

By JOE

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

Kitefoiling

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

By Zoe Hodges

Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in completely ludicrous Father’s Day message

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in completely ludicrous Father’s Day message

By Charlie Herbert

Barista smashes car windscreen after driver throws drink in her face

America

Barista smashes car windscreen after driver throws drink in her face

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

By Jacob Entwistle

Popular mouthwash brand ‘could increase risk of bacteria linked to cancer,’ study claims

Cancer

Popular mouthwash brand ‘could increase risk of bacteria linked to cancer,’ study claims

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Scotland fan describes hotel horror after ending up in abandoned medical facility

Germany

Scotland fan describes hotel horror after ending up in abandoned medical facility

By Jack Peat

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

By Jacob Entwistle

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

By Jacob Entwistle

Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark at Euro 2024 1,100 days after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark at Euro 2024 1,100 days after cardiac arrest

By Harry Warner

Elle Brooke says she and Jake Paul are boxing ‘pioneers’

Boxing

Elle Brooke says she and Jake Paul are boxing ‘pioneers’

By Ryan Price

‘New Nostradamus’ predicts WW3 will start next week

News

‘New Nostradamus’ predicts WW3 will start next week

By Ryan Price

Load more stories