Woman who slept with 300 people in a year reveals what her mum said when she told her

An OnlyFans model has revealed how her mum reacted when she told her she had slept with 300 people in the space of a year.

Annie Knight, a content creator from Australia’s Gold Coast, initially revealed her remarkable bodycount to The Kyle and Jackie O Show last year.

“I felt empowered afterward,” she said of her year of sex. “Sex makes me feel good. It’s meant to make you feel good. It’s just fun and exciting.”

Like most modern daters, Knight used popular dating apps to find sexual partners, but also used her OnlyFans page. She is in the top 0.4 per cent of creators on the platform and makes $1,000 a day.

“I’m very consistent,” she said of her page. “I send a video out every day and I always post photos every day.”

Knight has also spoken about the reaction people have when she tells them about her sexual proclivity.

She told Truly last year: “I’ve had very mixed reactions. Some people have been super supportive and then I’ve had the majority of people judging me, saying that I’m riddled with STIs. That I’m not safe and that I’m disgusting.

“There’s definitely a stigma with women being sexual as opposed to men. I think people accept men as being sexual beings, whereas women are seen as non-sexual beings, which is incorrect.”

She also revealed how supportive her mum had been when she told her about her lifestyle.

Her mum told her: “You know what you’re doing. Perhaps you’re trying to show that a woman can have control of what she does in her life.”

And Knight was keen to reassure her friends that she has been “very safe”, explaining: “You can only film with creators when you’re clean, we do full STI checks every two weeks and practice using protection.”

She has no plans to reign in her sexual adventures either, and has a long term target of doubling her body count to 600 in 2025.

Alongside this, Knight wants to go on at least one date every week, saying that she’s never had “much of a dating life.”

She continued: “I used to go on about three dates a year, so that’s why I want to do this now. I’ve never been much of a dater, so I wanted to give myself an incentive and am holding myself accountable by posting the reviews of the dates online.”

