Search icon

Entertainment

12th Jun 2024

One of the greatest thriller movies ever made is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

It’s from the director of Apocalypse Now and The Godfather trilogy.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Wednesday, 12 June) is The Conversation, the amazing 1974 thriller from writer-director Francis Ford Coppola (Apocalypse Now, The Godfather trilogy, this year’s Megalopolis).

Two-time Oscar-winner Gene Hackman in the film plays a surveillance expert named Harry Caul who is hired by a mysterious client’s brusque aide (Harrison Ford) to tail a young couple – Mark (Frederic Forrest) and Ann (Cindy Williams).

“Tracking the pair through San Francisco’s Union Square, Caul and his associate Stan (John Cazale) manage to record a cryptic conversation between them,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Tormented by memories of a previous case that ended badly, Caul becomes obsessed with the resulting tape, trying to determine if the couple are in danger.”

Made by Coppola in between The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II and also featuring Oscar-winner Robert Duvall – The Conversation’s intense lead turn by Hackman, its enigmatically sinister story and its dark exploration of surveillance and technology make it still the definitive paranoid thriller movie.

Reportedly set to be remade as a series soon, the 1974 classic is airing on TV tonight on BBC Two at 11.30pm.

It is also available to stream on Paramount+. You can check out its trailer right here:

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Bad Boys for Life – Film4 – 9pm

With the wickedly entertaining Bad Boys: Ride or Die in cinemas now, what better time to check out the equally good previous entry in the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence buddy cop series?

Total Recall – ITV4 – 9pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger leads the cast of this futuristic action film as a construction worker with a hidden past.

Nowhere to Run – Legend – 9pm

A ’90s thriller starring action man Jean-Claude Van Damme, which is widely considered one of his better movies.

Let Us Prey – Legend Xtra – 11pm

This creepy and violent Irish horror is set in a remote police station and follows a mysterious stranger (Liam Cunningham) who begins to take over the minds and souls of everyone inside.

Hustlers – Film4 – 11.25pm

The very fun 2019 crime comedy thriller based on true events stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart and tells the story of a group of exotic dancers who run a con on their most wealthy clientele.

Read more:

Topics:

Gene Hackman,Harrison Ford,Movies On TV,paranoia,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the best crime thriller shows of recent years has been cancelled

Cancelled

One of the best crime thriller shows of recent years has been cancelled

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

Blue Ruin

Prime Video has added one of the tensest thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

action

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

Graphic

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

By Ryan Price

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Comedy legend labels Will Smith a liar and a fraud in scathing five minute rant

celebrity news

Comedy legend labels Will Smith a liar and a fraud in scathing five minute rant

By Charlie Herbert

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

emma d'arcy

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

By Charlie Herbert

Former world’s strongest man terrifies viewers with brutal knockout of two TikTokers

Eddie Hall

Former world’s strongest man terrifies viewers with brutal knockout of two TikTokers

By JOE

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

Graphic

Netflix viewers ‘sickened’ over X-rated series featuring graphic scenes

By Ryan Price

87 percent of the JOE audience think Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros

87 percent of the JOE audience think Trent Alexander-Arnold should start for England at the Euros

By Jacob Entwistle

Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

Broken penis

Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

By Charlie Herbert

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

A star-studded legal thriller show is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Harvard scientists say aliens could be living on earth in ‘stealth civilisation’

Aliens

Harvard scientists say aliens could be living on earth in ‘stealth civilisation’

By Ryan Price

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo drops major retirement hint days ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

Afterlife

Woman who ‘died for three days’ reveals the terrifying message she saw on the other side

By Ryan Price

Comedy legend labels Will Smith a liar and a fraud in scathing five minute rant

celebrity news

Comedy legend labels Will Smith a liar and a fraud in scathing five minute rant

By Charlie Herbert

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

Football

UEFA ban bizarre item from stadiums at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Kevin Spacey breaks down as he tells Piers Morgan he’s lost his house and owes millions

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey breaks down as he tells Piers Morgan he’s lost his house and owes millions

By Ryan Price

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

emma d'arcy

Matt Smith praised for correcting Sue Perkins over co-star’s pronouns

By Charlie Herbert

One stadium may not be ready in time for Euro 2028

Euro 2028

One stadium may not be ready in time for Euro 2028

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories