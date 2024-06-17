Search icon

Football

17th Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day Four: All the major action and talking points

SportsJOE

Follow all the big news from the Uefa Euro 2024 in our dedicated hub above.

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day Four: Follow the action live in our hub.

On Day Four of the tournament, there are three games.

Romania face Ukraine in Group E, before Belgium play Slovakia in the same group, and France play Austria in Group D.

The matches kick off at 2 pm, 5 pm and 8 pm respectively.

