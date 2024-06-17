Hungary striker Martin Ádám responds after being body shamed at Euro 2024

‘I was born this way, I can’t change genetics’

Hungary striker Martin Ádám has spoken out after he became a viral meme at EURO 2024 because of his appearance.

The 6ft3in number nine featured for his country in their 3-1 defeat to Switzerland on Saturday, coming on in the 79 minute of the game.

The 29-year-old went viral online though thanks to his height and frame. But whilst some reacted positively, hailing the fact that an old-fashioned target man was featuring at one of the biggest football tournaments in the world, others mocked the striker for his body.

It seems like the online attention didn’t go unnoticed by the Hungarian either, and he has since spoken out about the reaction to his appearance.

Speaking to the press over the weekend, Adam said he had seen “one or two” of the posts about him, but that he “can’t change genetics.”

He said: “The posts? Of course one or two get to me, I usually have a laugh about it.

“I was born this way, I have this body shape, I’m not saying that I was this big when I was born, but I have a basic, physique, genetics, I can’t change that.

“So yeah, that’s all I can say about it.”

Reacting online, many couldn’t help but notice that Adam seemed pretty downbeat about becoming a meme, and criticised people for mocking him.

One person commented: “Shame he feels this way, and sad to hear that. I certainly didn’t mean any harm when making comments – quite the contrary! I admire this Viking beast.”

Shame he feels this way, and sad to hear that. I certainly didn’t mean any harm when making comments – quite the contrary! I admire this Viking beast — Will Savage (P) (@wsavage_dcfc) June 16, 2024

Another said: “I’ve mostly seen love towards him tbh. Calling him cool, a viking etc. Some I could see how he’s interpreted it negatively though.”

A third penned: “X users think everything could be a meme, I hate this app with all my heart.”

Others labelled him a “gentle giant”, and said they “hope he scores four goals just for this.”

Hungary are next in action on Wednesday when they face hosts Germany in their second Group B game.

