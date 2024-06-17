Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

He said it exactly how it is

Erik ten Hag debuted as a pundit on Dutch television last night, speaking on his future at Manchester United, as well as England’s performance and Gareth Southgate’s playing style after narrowly defeating Serbia 1-0.

Providing a breakdown on the Three Lions’ tactics, he went straight to the point, pulling no punches:

“England were playing very passive. I actually saw them moving backwards, they kept Serbia coming at them.

“It’s the vision of the manager (Southgate). England will take a 1-0 lead, then he decides to start gambling with making his team compact and relying on moments for the remaining minutes of the game.”

Ten Hag addresses Man Utd contract situation

When quizzed on reports of a new contract being awarded at Man Utd, Ten Hag made the ongoing situation clear to Man Utd fans eager for updates:

“Manchester United and I still have to find an agreement for the new contract. This isn’t easily done, we are still going to have to talk about this.”

He then went on to speak about how the club went out of their way to make sure he knew he was the man to take the club forward:

“Manchester United disturbed my holiday, they suddenly stood at my doorstep.

“Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.”

The majority of Red Devils fans urged for the Dutch boss to stay after winning the FA Cup and will be delighted at the verdict INEOS eventually came to.

