Football

17th Jun 2024

Graeme Souness delivers major Alan Hansen health update

Callum Boyle

Alan Hansen

Hansen was taken to hospital last week

Graeme Souness has confirmed that he has spoken to Alan Hansen after providing an update on the Liverpool legend’s health.

Hansen was taken to hospital last week and was described as being “seriously ill” by Liverpool in a club statement.

]Tributes across the footballing world have poured in from the likes of Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer while Souness himself said he was a “dream for a midfielder”.

Souness provides Hansen health update

The former Scotland international revealed that he had made contact with his former teammate and gave an encouraging update on the 69-year-old’s condition.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, he said: “I spoke to him yesterday and he sounded fabulous so I hope that’s him on the way to a full recovery.

“He’s definitely back because he did nothing but take the Mickey out of me!

“I’ve been speaking to his son and Janet his wife and I’ve been phoning his phone, his phone number. I got on the train on Sunday and I was looking for my seat and my phone rang and I could see it was Big Al. 

“I was thinking ‘Oh no, don’t answer that’ So I sat down and got the courage to phone back and he answered the phoned. He’s been in a difficult place but the way he sounded yesterday, he’s back, and I hope I’m right.”

Alan Hansen

Hansen started his career with Sauchie in Scotland before moving on to play for Partick Thistle in 1973.

He then joined Liverpool in 1977 and would go on to make 614 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, returning 14 goals and 19 assists before retiring in 1991. 

After finishing his playing days Hansen then worked as a pundit on the BBC for almost 20 years.

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

By Jacob Entwistle

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

Jude Bellingham called up to Southgate’s new-look England leadership group

England (football)

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

Hungary striker Martin Ádám responds after being body shamed at Euro 2024

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day Four: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

Roy Keane singles out the one England player who will stop them from winning Euros

Jude Bellingham called up to Southgate’s new-look England leadership group

England (football)

