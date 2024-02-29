Search icon

29th Feb 2024

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has died aged 66 after being diagnosed with cancer two years ago

His co-star Si King announced the news in a heartbreaking statement.

“Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news,” he began.

“Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Following the news of his passing, fans have been flocking to The Hair Bikers’ Instagram account to pay tribute, and have noticed one of Myers’ final acts of kindness.

The duo were involved in working with Red Nose Day to raise money for charity.

“We are thrilled to be taking part in this year’s #RedNoseDay campaign wearing these amazing aprons.

“This, together with the whole homeware collection featuring iconic @aardmananimations characters, is available in store at @homesense_ukand @tkmaxxuk and online at @tkmaxxuk.”

They added: “Every item purchased includes a donation to @comicrelief to help tackle some of the urgent problems facing children and young people in the UK and around the world, including poverty, conflict and climate change.”

Fans responded to Dave and Si’s kind gesture in the comments.

“Lovely aprons. A worthy cause,” one person wrote.

A second penned: “These are brilliant.”

