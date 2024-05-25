Erik ten Hag brutally trolled by WWE commentator during Smackdown

He can’t catch a break

Erik ten Hag was brutally trolled by a WWE commentator amid speculation of him leaving Old Trafford regardless of the FA Cup final result.

During Friday’s live show, British announcer Wade Barrett mocked the Dutchman drawing comparisons between his and Wiseman Paul Heyman’s situation in the WWE.

Speculation has surrounded the WWE Hall of Famer recently with him potentially being kicked out of The Bloodline after being sidelined. Solo Sikao has since gained control of the ‘bloodline’.

Barrett said: “Paul Heyman is basically The Bloodline’s answer to Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag. He’s still got a job but for how much longer?”

Supporters and pundits have, at times, used Ten Hag as an easy talking point. However, last weekend Manchester United stooped to their lowest finish in Premier League history finishing eight despite a victory at Brighton on the final day.

DID WADE BARRETT JUST COMPARE PAUL HEYMAN TO ERIK TEN HAG???



LMAOOOOO#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/kLFX6YFfY7 — Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) May 24, 2024

United have five-man shortlist to replace Ten Hag

The managerial merry-go-round is in full flow despite United playing in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon. Names such as Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna and Graham Potter have all been mentioned as potential replacements for Ten Hag, who will reportedly be sacked regardless of the result.

Friday night’s episode was not the first time Barrett has been embroiled in some Man United-related drama. In 2015, he mocked Wayne Rooney which led to the club’s record goalscorer slapping him across the face in retaliation.

Even this week, WWE was once again involved with football. The organisation presented Bayer Leverkusen with a ‘special belt’ following their historical title-winning season, which they can turn into a League and Cup double with a victory over Kaiserslautern this evening.

Despite jibes from all angles, Erik ten Hag cut a determined figure in his press conference earlier this week, he said: “I came here to win trophies. On Saturday, I have the next opportunity and we achieved this.

“We earned the opportunity as a team and now we have to go for it. In the same time, in the last two years, of course, after every season you review it and we will see where we are in the project and things we have to change.

“We spoke lately about it, underneath there are very good things. Players coming up, players developing, and in the same time on Saturday we have a big opportunity to win the next trophy.”

