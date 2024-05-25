Man City vs Man United: Follow the FA Cup final in our live hub

It’s a repeat of last year’s FA Cup final

Manchester City could complete a domestic double if they beat rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side won a fourth successive league title last week whereas Man United recorded their worst Premier League finish since 1990 after finishing in eighth.

The two teams actually met in last year’s final, which City won 2-1 thanks to an Ilkay Gundogan brace.

United meanwhile know a win will guarantee them a place in Europe after they missed out on continental football via the league.

It’s also entirely plausible that today could be Erik ten Hag’s final game in charge of United after reports on Friday said that the Dutchman would be sacked – regardless of what happens at Wembley Stadium.

What time does the game kick off?

Kick off gets underway at 15:00pm and is available to watch on BBC One and ITV 1.

