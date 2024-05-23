Man City could pocket £20m if one thing happens in Championship play-off final

Manchester City could receive an extra £20m if one thing happens during the Championship play-off final.

City won the Premier League title for a fourth successive year in a row last weekend – becoming the first team to do so.

Pep Guardiola is still constantly looking for ways to improve the team though and could be in the market for a new midfielder given the uncertainty surrounding Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne’s future.

Although he probably has plenty of money at his disposal, the former Barcelona boss could be given even more to add more world class talent to his ranks.

How Man City could receive £20m

Guardiola will be keeping one eye on the Championship play-off final this weekend as Leeds United and Southampton face off at Wembley Stadium.

Both teams were among the favourites to seal promotion and have two of the strongest squads in the second tier.

Among those is Man City loanee and England U21 International Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is on loan at Southampton.

Southampton have an obligation-to-buy clause in his loan deal if they are promoted, meaning that if they win, Man City will receive an extra £20m.

The 22-year-old has been a near ever-present for Russell Martin’s side, featuring 45 times, scoring twice and registering four assists.

He was also an integral part of Vincent Kompany’s Championship title-winning squad for Burnley last year.

Related links: