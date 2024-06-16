Man with axe shot after attacking German police ahead of Euros game

Police have confirmed a ‘major operation’ is underway

A man has been shot after threatening police ahead of a Euros game in Hamburg later today.

Authorities say that they shot the man who was carrying a ‘pickaxe and an incendiary device’.

He is receiving medical attention after being ‘severely injured’.

Hamburg police released a statement confirming a major operation was underway.

“There is currently a major police operation,” they wrote in a statement, via The Mirror.

“According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms.

“The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

The Netherlands are set to play Poland today in Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion at 2pm.

