24th May 2024

Man United forced into kit change for FA Cup final

Callum Boyle

Man United

There will be a different look to Man United

Manchester United will have a different look about them in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

United face neighbours Manchester City at Wembley in a repeat of last year’s final.

The Red Devils are heavy underdogs as City go in search of a domestic double following their Premier League title success last week.

However according to Samuel Luckhurst, the FA have confirmed that Man United will wear red shirts, black shorts and black socks.

This decision has been taken to avoid any form of kit clash during the game. Man City wear white shorts so United will have to change from their usual look that also features white shorts.

Andre Onana meanwhile will wear his yellow goalkeeping kit.

Man United FA Cup

Ten Hag to be sacked regardless of result

Reports from The Guardian have revealed that United are planning to sack Ten Hag after the FA Cup final – no matter what the result ends up being.

United endured their worst-ever Premier League campaign, finishing eighth in the table and will potential miss out on European football altogether.

A four-man shortlist has already been devised ahead of Ten Hag’s dismissal, with Kieran McKenna, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank all in contention to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Man United have reportedly already made contact with McKenna but face competition from Chelsea and Brighton with the 38-year-old a man in demand following the work he has done at Ipswich Town.

