24th May 2024

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

Callum Boyle

Kieran McKenna

United are stepping up their pursuit

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Kieran McKenna about replacing Erik ten Hag as manager.

McKenna is a man in demand following the work he has done at Ipswich Town, securing back-to-back promotions to guide the Tractor Boys back to the Premier League.

Brighton, Chelsea and Man United are all interested in poaching the 38-year-old, who is a man in demand.

The Ipswich boss has history with United having been a coach at the club while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge.

Ten Hag’s future is under threat and even if they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Sunday, it might not be enough to keep him in the job.

United have four-man shortlist

It seems inevitable that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will pull the trigger and end Ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford and the club have already been scouting possible replacements.

A four-man shortlist has been devised that includes McKenna, as well as Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank and Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino was recently dismissed by Chelsea despite a top six finish in his first season in charge while Brentford boss Frank has had admirers from big six clubs for a number of years following the work he has done in west London.

Tuchel meanwhile has recently left Bayern Munich and has been closely linked with the United job and is said to be attracted by the prospect of returning to England.

Any decision on Ten Hag’s job won’t be made until after the FA Cup final however the Dutchman believes that “common sense” will prevail and he will be in charge next season.

