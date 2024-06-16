Search icon

16th Jun 2024

Aston Villa couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz ‘set to both go to Juventus’ in historic transfer

Ryan Price

A couple that moves clubs together, stays together.

Aston Villa couple Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann are being strongly linked with a transfer to Serie A side Juventus together.

Luiz has had an outstanding season in midfield for Unai Emery’s side, helping them secure a Champions League spot for next season, while Lehmann made 15 appearances for Villa in the Women’s Super League, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The couple got together in 2021 when Lehmann moved from West Ham and briefly split up before getting back together.

The loved-up pair regularly post pictures together on their respective social media pages, and in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Luiz revealed that they try not to speak about football at home and do their best to live a normal life.

We find it hard to believe that they haven’t discussed the prospect of moving to Italy together, as historic club Juventus are close to agreeing a deal to bring both to Turin.

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian midfielder has agreed personal terms with la Vecchia Signora (‘the Old Lady’) while other outlets claim Lehmann is close to signing for the Italian giant’s women side.

Mauro Munno, a writer for Juventusnews24.com, claims that Luiz initially proposed the idea of his partner being included in the deal, and the double swoop is now very close “becoming a reality”.

According to Munno, Juventus owners see the ‘couple transfer’ as an incredibly attractive marketing ploy to boost the club’s brand.

Luiz was strongly linked with Arsenal during the summer of 2022, only to pen a new contract with Villa in October of that year following a failed deadline day switch.

The Gunners have retained an interest in him since, but look set to be pipped by Juventus to his signature.

With the possibility that Villa may need to sell before the 30 June deadline to adhere to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Luiz may see his future resolved while he is away for the Copa America.

Lehmann, who plays for the Swiss international women’s team, has already been spotted supporting her boyfriend this summer and will continue to do so while the tournament is being played.

