Entertainment

25th May 2024

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘expected to announce divorce’

Charlie Herbert

eamonn holmes and ruth langsford

The pair are apparently set to announced they have split

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are set to announce they have divorced, according to reports.

The couple have been married for 14 years, but sources have claimed a “statement is being prepared” by Langsford’s representatives which will announce the news of their split.

A source told the MailOnline: “Ruth and her team have been telling their friends to look out for the comments, which they are planning to put on social media.

“It’s a very sorry tale. They are both so loved by the British public, they won over so many people on This Morning which they hosted for more than a decade. They were as close to Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan as you could get.”

Holmes and Langsford worked together for years on This Morning and a number of other TV shows, but hadn’t been seen in public together for weeks.

Holmes left his role as This Morning presenter back in November 2021, and has since had a job as a host on GB News.

The 64-year-old has been vocal in his criticism of This Morning and ITV ever since he left the broadcaster.

Last year, he gave an explosive interview on GB News following Phillip Schofield sudden resignation from ITV, after it emerged he had had an affair with younger colleague on the show.

Topics:

celebrity news,Eamonn Holmes,Ruth Langsford

