Selena Gomez divides the internet after sharing requirements for dating her

Selena’s got standards.

Selena Gomez has put herself in line for some backlash on social media after outlining her dating requirements.

Gomez has previously dated Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Zedd, Nick Jonas and Twilight star Taylor Lautner.

The 31-year-old has been in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco since the end of last year, and in a recent interview with US radio station SiriusXM, she opened up about some personal lines in her song Single Soon.

Hosts Tony Fly and Symon asked the former Disney star about the meaning behind one particular line: “I know I’m a little high maintenance, but I’m worth a try / Might not give a reason why (oh well).”

The hosts then bravely asked the Come & Get It singer if she considers herself high maintenance, to which she replied: “I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance.”

She continued: “The line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say,” she continued. “I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me. So in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song, and that’s genuinely what I feel.”

“You gotta be cool, man,” she added. “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool, you just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh, and also just be good to my family and people around you.

“I think everybody goes through the phase of, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to have someone,’ and I get that. But, you know, I’m just enjoying where I’m at. And I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure person that I normally used to be,” she explained.

“[‘Single Soon’] is basically my way of saying it’s totally okay being on your own and it’s fun.”

Her comment has sparked a mixed debate online, with many people arguing that there’s nothing wrong with Gomez having certain requirements for her partner and others stating the opposite.

One person commented under the video: “Well I like her standards, be nice to her, her family, nice just in general. Someone who fits in with her vibes so she doesn’t have to be insecure. I don’t call that high maintenance, isn’t that what everybody is just looking for?”

Another added: “Asking for a partner that kind, funny, and genuinely nice to yourself and your loved ones is not high maintenance. Those are perfectly acceptable standards. She doesn’t want a boy. She wants her forever human.”

One other person wrote: “Those aren’t high standards, those are decent qualities that everyone should have, which is her point. If a dude tells you he can’t meet these requirements, they’re the problem.”

Others chose to criticize her romantic stipulations, with one person claiming “she’s superficial”.

They wrote: “She’s a rich celebrity. Being a good guy isn’t the only requirement, he also has to be rich and perfect. She does have super high standards and she is high maintenance. These are all just facts.”

Selena, who has been through her fair share of public and messy breakups, also revealed that she is fond of what she describes as “sad girl music”.

She added: “I went through a really tough time, and it was a lot of emotional stuff going on in my head and in my life. And I just feel like it took a lot of work, and that’s therapy, and that’s surrounding yourself with good people and figuring out, who am I?”

But even with all the work in the world, Selena admitted she doesn’t think think she’ll ever really have it figured out.

“I just know that I have a better idea of the hot mess that I am, and I can deal with it,” she said.

Related Links:

Kylie Jenner’s alleged feud with Selena Gomez has cost her 1 million followers

Selena Gomez announces she’s taking an immediate break from social media

Kylie Jenner is dethroned as the most followed woman on Instagram

Selena Gomez hits back at trolls who body-shamed her after attending the Golden Globes