Search icon

Entertainment

23rd May 2024

People have only just found out Jack Black’s real name isn’t Jack Black

Ryan Price

It’s one of the most memorable names in entertainment, but it’s not on his passport.

You’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t adore Jack Black.

He has given us so many laughs as the iconic music teacher Dewey Finn in School of Rock, and graced our ears with the clever lyrical prowess of Tenacious D.

Just last week, the people of Twitter collectively grinned with joy as a photograph of the 54-year-old casually strolling around Brighton in crocs and a flaming t-shirt and shorts combo.

The name is synonymous with carefree, hilarious behaviour and eccentricity, but what if we told you that Jack Black in fact isn’t the star’s real name.

According to Empire Online, Jack was born in 1969 in Santa Monica, California to Judith Love Cohen and Thomas William Black.

The birth name they gave their son is Thomas Jacob Black. Still a very impressive name, but it’s no Jack Black. The rhyming just can’t be matched.

It turns out not many people knew that Jack Black wasn’t the Tropic Thunder stars real name.

One X user tweeted: “Jack Black’s name is actually Thomas my whole life’s a lie.”

Black’s parents were successful in their own right.

Both of his parents served as aerospace engineers and worked on the Hubble Space Telescope, while Judith famously helped Apollo 13 return to Earth in 1970 after an oxygen tank ruptured.

His parents divorced when he was 10 years old, and Judith later remarried, but both parents supported Jack in his career. While Judith died in 2016, Thomas still supports Jack and has appeared at movie premieres alongside his son and his grandchildren.

Judith retired in 1990 and, along with her third husband David, founded a publishing company aimed at encouraging girls to pursue science.

Judith passed away in 2016 at the age of 82, leaving behind a legacy of achievements in both engineering and publishing.

Jack has continued to pay tribute to his mother on social media, underscoring her dual roles as a “bad-ass aerospace engineer” and a “loving mother.”

Related Links:

Jack Black says he’d love to make a School Of Rock 2

Selena Gomez divides the internet after sharing requirements for dating her

Fans say Susan Boyle is ‘unrecognisable’ 15 years after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

Topics:

celebrity,Entertainment,Jack Black,School of Rock

RELATED ARTICLES

Selena Gomez divides the internet after sharing requirements for dating her

Dating

Selena Gomez divides the internet after sharing requirements for dating her

By Ryan Price

Fans say Susan Boyle is ‘unrecognisable’ 15 years after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent

britain's got talent

Fans say Susan Boyle is ‘unrecognisable’ 15 years after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent

By Ryan Price

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

England

James Blunt says he wants to become the President of England

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

BBC

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

By Charlie Herbert

‘The second best war movie’ of all time is on TV tonight

Full Metal Jacket

‘The second best war movie’ of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

New Mario game confirms one of its lead characters is transgender

Nintendo

New Mario game confirms one of its lead characters is transgender

By Charlie Herbert

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

Netflix

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in new The Witcher trailer

By JOE

Netflix has added a star-studded legal drama movie

Netflix

Netflix has added a star-studded legal drama movie

By Stephen Porzio

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

albums

Apple Music names The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill the best album of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Luke Littler hits nine-darter in Premier League final

Darts

Luke Littler hits nine-darter in Premier League final

By Charlie Herbert

Wayne Rooney in line for return to management, according to reports

Plymouth Argyle

Wayne Rooney in line for return to management, according to reports

By Charlie Herbert

Rishi Sunak asks Welsh voters if they’re looking forward to the Euros before being told they haven’t qualified

Football

Rishi Sunak asks Welsh voters if they’re looking forward to the Euros before being told they haven’t qualified

By Callum Boyle

Scientists discover earth-like planet which could be home to alien life

Alien

Scientists discover earth-like planet which could be home to alien life

By Ryan Price

Lucas Paqueta charged by FA for alleged breaches of betting rules

Football

Lucas Paqueta charged by FA for alleged breaches of betting rules

By Callum Boyle

Serie A could have six teams in the Champions League next season

Atalanta

Serie A could have six teams in the Champions League next season

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Man City could pocket £20m if one thing happens in Championship play-off final

Championship play-off final

Man City could pocket £20m if one thing happens in Championship play-off final

By Callum Boyle

Fans shocked after hearing where Brendan Rodgers thinks Celtic would finish in the Premier League

Brendan Rodgers

Fans shocked after hearing where Brendan Rodgers thinks Celtic would finish in the Premier League

By Callum Boyle

Major European cup final marred by violent scenes

Czech Republic

Major European cup final marred by violent scenes

By Callum Boyle

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

BBC

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

By Charlie Herbert

People can’t believe who Vincent Kompany’s assistant could be at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

People can’t believe who Vincent Kompany’s assistant could be at Bayern Munich

By Callum Boyle

‘The second best war movie’ of all time is on TV tonight

Full Metal Jacket

‘The second best war movie’ of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories