31st May 2024

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

Charlie Herbert

shiloh jolie-pitt

She’s not the first of their children to change her name

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has legally filed to drop her dad’s last name.

Jolie and Pitt have had a long and public relationship, with the couple parenting six children together, including Shiloh, 18.

But the pair divorced in 2016 and since then they have been embroiled in lengthy and bitter court negotiations over custody and matters relating to their residence.

There have also been reports of an alleged physical altercation between the couple on a flight in 2016, allegations which Pitt has categorically denied.

It seems that Shiloh is keen to distance herself from her father though.

TMZ reports that, following her 18th birthday earlier this week, the teenager filed paperwork requesting that ‘Pitt’ is dropped from her surname.

The name change has yet to be legally approved yet, but the publication says it is “only a matter of time before it becomes official” and she is officially called Shiloh Jolie.

The 18-year-old is one of Jolie and Pitt’s three biological children, with the couple having three other adopted children.

Shiloh is not the first of Jolie and Pitt’s kids to change their name.

Last year, Jolie’s daughter Zahara dropped ‘Pitt’ from her name during a college event, introducing herself as ‘Zahara Marley Jolie’.

And earlier this month, 15-year-old Vivienne was listed as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for a new musical that she helped her mum produced.

Topics:

Angelina Jolie,Brad Pitt,celebrity news,shiloh jolie-pitt

