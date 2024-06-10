Search icon

Entertainment

10th Jun 2024

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

Charlie Herbert

The aneurysms occurred in 2011 and 2013

Emilia Clarke has admitted that it is “remarkable” she is still able to speak and live her life normally after suffering two brain aneurysms that have left “quite a bit” of her brain missing.

The actress and Game of Thrones star had to undergo surgery after the aneurysms, which occur when a weakened blood vessel begins to bulge in the brain. If the blood vessel bursts it can cause a fatal internal bleed, known as a brain hemorrhage.

The first of Clarke’s hemorrhages happened when she was just 22.

She told the BBC’s Sophie Raworth that she felt “excruciating pain,” was vomiting, and lost consciousness, adding that she kept repeating her Game of Thrones lines to herself to keep herself conscious.

When asked by Raworth about the physical impact the brain injuries had had on her, Clarke said: “The amount of my brain that is no longer usable – it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions.

“I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that.”

She added that scans of her brain show that there is “quite a bit missing.”

She explained: “Because as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone.”

The 37-year-old pointed out how remarkable it is that she is able to remember all her lines for the lengthy play despite the aneurysms.

She also said how starring as Daenerys Targaryen when she had the brain injuries managed to help her deal with the ordeal, saying: “It was incredibly useful to have the show to sweep me up and give me that purpose.”

It’s not the first time she has spoken about how important her Game of Thrones role was in helping her deal with the trauma.

Back in 2019, Clarke shared never-before-seen pictures with CBS Sunday Morning from her time in hospital recovering from one of the aneurysms.

Emilia Clarke suffered her first aneurysm in 2011 shortly after finishing filming on the first season of Game of Thrones (CBS Sunday Morning)

She told the US broadcaster that it was “much harder to stay optimistic” after the second one.

But she added: “You go on the set and you play a badass character, and you walk through fire, and you speak to hundreds of people, and you’re being asked to be – to work as hard as you possibly can.

“And that became the thing that just saved me from considering my own mortality.”

Related links:

Topics:

brain injury,celebrity news,Emilia Clarke,Entertainment,Health,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

CCTV footage appears to show Michael Mosley ‘fell just 90 seconds away from safety’

Michale Mosley

CCTV footage appears to show Michael Mosley ‘fell just 90 seconds away from safety’

By Nina McLaughlin

Michael Mosley post-mortem claims he likely ‘died hours after leaving wife’

Michale Mosley

Michael Mosley post-mortem claims he likely ‘died hours after leaving wife’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

Liam Neeson

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

By Charlie Herbert

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

andrew scott

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix has just added a brilliant mystery thriller movie

Netflix

Netflix has just added a brilliant mystery thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

euro 2024

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

By Harry Warner

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

By Jacob Entwistle

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

Cars

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

By Callum Boyle

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

Liam Neeson

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By Nina McLaughlin

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

Animals

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

By Callum Boyle

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

andrew scott

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories