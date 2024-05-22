Search icon

22nd May 2024

Criminal investigation opened into Matthew Perry’s death

Charlie Herbert

police open investigation into matthew perry's death

It is unclear how far along the investigation is

Los Angeles police have launched an investigation into the death of actor Matthew Perry.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, died in October from “acute effects of ketamine”, medical officials said at the time.

He had been found unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28, and drowning had also been listed as a contributing factor in his death, which was ruled to be an accident.

However, the Los Angeles Police Department has now released a statement confirming that it has launched an investigation into how he obtained the anaesthetic ketamine found in his system.

The department said it is working with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the US Postal Inspection Service on an investigation into the 54-year-old’s death.

The investigation was first reported by TMZ. It is unclear how far along the investigation is and who has been spoken to as part of it.

In December last year, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Perry had died as a result of the “acute effects of ketamine.”

Their report concluded that Perry had taken ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety a week and a half before his death.

The ketamine inside his body at the time of his death, however, “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3-4 hours, or less.”

The Medical Examiner also confirmed that the ketamine in his system caused cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

Topics:

investigation,Los Angeles Police,Matthew Perry

