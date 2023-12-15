Matthew Perry’s cause of death confirmed as accident by ketamine

Breaking news

Matthew Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine”, the toxicology report has confirmed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office released the report which concluded that Perry had taken ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety a week and a half before his death.

The ketamine inside his body at the time of his death, however, “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3-4 hours, or less.”

The Medical Examiner also confirmed that the ketamine in his system caused cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

They found no evidence of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, or fentanyl in his body.

According to TMZ, Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy every other day for some time, but six months before his death, a new doctor concluded that Perry did not need the treatment that often.

Smoking was not listed as a contributing factor in Perry’s death, however the report made note of the fact he smoked two packets of cigarettes a day and had COPD and emphysema.

What was listed as contributory factors were drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects (a drug which is used to ween addicts off opioids).

Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi back on October 28. First responders rushed to the property on a cardiac arrest call but he was declared deceased on the scene following an apparent drowning.

Rest in peace.