Fans fume at ‘shameful’ Matthew Perry snub at last night’s BAFTAs

“So wrong.”

BAFTA viewers are hitting out at the awards show for omitting Matthew Perry from the In Memoriam section.

Every year, the BAFTAs dedicates a section of the night to those who worked in film and television who died over the last 12 months.

Featured in this year’s montage were names such as Michael Gambon, Carl Weathers, Jane Birkin, Shirley Anne Field and Tom Wilkinson.

However, viewers noted one huge omission from the dedications – Matthew Perry, who passed away in October.

The Friends star was found dead aged 54 in a hot tub at his LA home, with the coroner later confirming Perry’s passing to be due to the “the acute effects of ketamine.”

However, the BAFTAs failed to mention the actor during their tribute section, leaving some viewers fuming.

“How disgusting that the Baftas missed out any mention of Matthew Perry on the memoriam section… so wrong,” one person wrote online.

A second put: “No mention of Matthew Perry in the #BAFTAs memorial?! Bad form.”

“Shocking omission of Matthew Perry in memoriam section tonight – yes he was famous for a tv show but he was also a movie actor…poor show,” a third wrote.

A fourth penned: “Only came to make sure I wasn’t the only person saddened at the glaring omission by @BAFTA of #MatthewPerry during the in memorandum tributes! #BAFTA2024. I’m pleased to see it’s not just me!”

The BAFTAs have responded to the outrage and confirmed to Variety that they will instead honour Perry at their TV awards later this year.

“Matthew Perry will be remembered in the forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards in May,” they told the outlet.