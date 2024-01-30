Chandler Bing voted the funniest TV character of all time

Search icon

It’s one of the greatest debates in television: who is the funniest TV character of all time?

Some of you will no doubt be shouting names such as Dwight Schrute, David Brent, Leslie Knope, Raymond Holt and Homer Simpson at your phones right now.

Others may be going a bit more old school, thinking of classic British characters like Basil Fawlty, Edmund Blackadder or iconic US characters from shows such as Seinfeld or Frasier.

Personally, I’d give some shoutouts to Jeremy and Mark from Peep Show, Dennis in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Malcolm Tucker from The Thick of It, and pretty much the entire cast of Arrested Development.

Whilst these are all strong contenders, they’ve been beaten to the crown by Chandler Bing.

Yes, after tens of thousands of votes on Ranker.com, Matthew Perry’s iconic character has come out on top as the funniest TV character of all time.

A worthy winner of the crown

The Friends character topped the chart with almost 18,000 votes, finishing ahead of the US Office‘s Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott, who finished in second and third respectively.

Ron Swanson from Parks and Rec was in fourth whilst Chandler’s on-screen best friend Joey Tribbiani rounded out the top five.

The rest of the top 10 includes Jake Peralta (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Barney Stinson (How I Met Your Mother), Phil Dunphy (Modern Family), Al Bundy (Married… With Children) and Mr. Bean.

Of course, Perry taking the crown is a poignant triumph following his death last October, which saw an outpouring of love for the late actor as millions remembered his best moments from Friends.

More recently, Andre Braugher, who played Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine also passed away, prompting fans to remember his most iconic moments in the show.

