Richard Gadd set to star in next instalment of one of the world’s biggest movie franchises

The Baby Reindeer star could be in for a huge role

Richard Gadd is reportedly set to star in the next instalment of the Jurassic World franchise.

According to ComingSoon.net, the 35-year-old is set to star alongside Tobin Bell, Mehcad Brooks, Joel McHale and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in a new film for the franchise.

Although none of these actors have been confirmed to be starring in Jurassic Park 4, fans are ecstatic to hear that Gadd may be in for a Hollywood role straight off the back of his Netflix success.

One person wrote: “Richard Gadd definitely earn his spot with such a great performance.”

A second put: “That would be awesome! Tobin Bell is awesome and Richard Gadd did a fantastic job depicting his real life experience.”

While a third penned: “Richard Gadd deserves it. He’s great.”

“Donny Dunn from Baby Reindeer and the Jigsaw Killer are going to be the next Jurassic movie? This should be interesting,” another wrote.

Little is known about the fourth instalment of Jurassic Park thus far. However, The Hollywood Reporter previously claimed that Scarlett Johansson is set to star in the flick, which is due to be released in July 2025.

Other names thrown into the mix include Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend, known for his work on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

