Man Utd set to offer Wan-Bissaka in swap deal for England international

A fair trade?

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka the chance of returning to Crystal Palace in a bid to sign Marc Guehi.

Guehi is allegedly of interest to United as they look to rebuild their squad this summer and see him as the perfect option to strengthen their backline.

According to TEAMTalk, Guehi is valued at £50m by Palace and in light of United’s precarious position when it comes to spending this summer, will try and use Wan-Bissaka as a bargaining tool to lower the fee.

United actually signed Wan-Bissaka from the South London club from five years ago but as the Red Devils look to move in a different direction, the full-back is one of the players considered available for transfer should the right deal come in.

Guehi stars for England in opening group game

Palace may be looking for in the region of £50m however if he continues to play like he did for England on Sunday night, a few extra million may be added.

Thrust into the starting XI to make his major tournament debut at senior level the 23-year-old was as composed as anyone in the backline.

Partnering John Stones, the duo kept the physical presence of Aleksander Mitrovic and goalscoring prowess of Dusan Vlahovic at bay as England kept yet another clean sheet was earned during a group stage fixtures

With Harry Maguire absent due to injury, Guehi is expected to be the first choice partner for Stones throughout the tournament and may even act as an insight to see what a United team would look like with him featuring ahead of Maguire.

