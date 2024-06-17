Search icon

Football

17th Jun 2024

Man Utd set to offer Wan-Bissaka in swap deal for England international

Callum Boyle

Man United

A fair trade?

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka the chance of returning to Crystal Palace in a bid to sign Marc Guehi.

Guehi is allegedly of interest to United as they look to rebuild their squad this summer and see him as the perfect option to strengthen their backline.

According to TEAMTalk, Guehi is valued at £50m by Palace and in light of United’s precarious position when it comes to spending this summer, will try and use Wan-Bissaka as a bargaining tool to lower the fee.

United actually signed Wan-Bissaka from the South London club from five years ago but as the Red Devils look to move in a different direction, the full-back is one of the players considered available for transfer should the right deal come in.

Guehi stars for England in opening group game

Palace may be looking for in the region of £50m however if he continues to play like he did for England on Sunday night, a few extra million may be added.

Thrust into the starting XI to make his major tournament debut at senior level the 23-year-old was as composed as anyone in the backline.

Partnering John Stones, the duo kept the physical presence of Aleksander Mitrovic and goalscoring prowess of Dusan Vlahovic at bay as England kept yet another clean sheet was earned during a group stage fixtures

With Harry Maguire absent due to injury, Guehi is expected to be the first choice partner for Stones throughout the tournament and may even act as an insight to see what a United team would look like with him featuring ahead of Maguire.

Related links:

Topics:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Albania under investigation by UEFA

Albania

Albania under investigation by UEFA

By Harry Warner

Cesc Fabregas perfectly shuts down Micah Richards’ excuse for England star

BBC

Cesc Fabregas perfectly shuts down Micah Richards’ excuse for England star

By JOE

Graeme Souness delivers major Alan Hansen health update

Alan Hansen

Graeme Souness delivers major Alan Hansen health update

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

England fans down two months’ worth of beer in 36 hours as Euros campaign gets underway

England (football)

England fans down two months’ worth of beer in 36 hours as Euros campaign gets underway

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Neville says United were right to ‘flirt’ with other managers

Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville says United were right to ‘flirt’ with other managers

By Zoe Hodges

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

By Jacob Entwistle

Hungary striker Martin Ádám responds after being body shamed at Euro 2024

euro 2024

Hungary striker Martin Ádám responds after being body shamed at Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Four: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day Four: All the major action and talking points

By SportsJOE

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

Erik ten Hag says Man United ‘came to the conclusion they already have the best manager’

By Jacob Entwistle

England fans down two months’ worth of beer in 36 hours as Euros campaign gets underway

England (football)

England fans down two months’ worth of beer in 36 hours as Euros campaign gets underway

By Zoe Hodges

Princess Diana’s final words have been confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana’s final words have been confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

Sir Bradley Wiggins may have to sell gold medals as he is declared bankrupt, lawyer says

Cycling

Sir Bradley Wiggins may have to sell gold medals as he is declared bankrupt, lawyer says

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Neville says United were right to ‘flirt’ with other managers

Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville says United were right to ‘flirt’ with other managers

By Zoe Hodges

People stunned after learning what SPAM actually stands for

Food

People stunned after learning what SPAM actually stands for

By JOE

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year reveals what her mum said when she told her

annie knight

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year reveals what her mum said when she told her

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People are just realising what the little pockets in jeans are for

People are just realising what the little pockets in jeans are for

By JOE

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

Kitefoiling

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

By Zoe Hodges

Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in completely ludicrous Father’s Day message

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in completely ludicrous Father’s Day message

By Charlie Herbert

Barista smashes car windscreen after driver throws drink in her face

America

Barista smashes car windscreen after driver throws drink in her face

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

By Jacob Entwistle

Hungary striker Martin Ádám responds after being body shamed at Euro 2024

euro 2024

Hungary striker Martin Ádám responds after being body shamed at Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories