The definitive ranking of the top 10 best foods from Euro 2024 nations

“Best food at Euro 2024? You’ll never sing that”

With Euro 2024 well underway as England grind out results and Romania suddenly become everyone’s second team, we combine the love of football for the nearly but not quite equally as important love of food, ranking ten of the best dishes Europe has to offer from your bog-standard beans on toast to Polish pierogi.

With 75,000 Amazon employees representing 108 nationalities voting for their number one dish as per the Daily Mail, there were some huge shocks. Often the more simple, with often less exquisite dishes doing the talking, but the classics reigning supreme. Let’s get into it.

10 – Albania – Fasule

Scorers of the fastest goal in Euros history against Italy, Albania made worldwide footballing headlines after announcing themselves on the European stage with a 23-second-in opener on Saturday evening. Sadly, it wasn’t enough to hold on against the current holders in probably the toughest group there is.

As for their most popular dish, fasule is a hearty white bean soup dish that is not only equally delicious, but equally simple to make. It is “compact” and will certainly not leave you hungry accompanied with bread.

9 – Austria – Wiener Schnitzel

Austria kick off their Euro 2024 campaign versus one of the most likely potential winners in France tonight. No pressure, lads. The team will be sure to provide entertainment regardless though. Marko Arnautovic up top, capable of the odd spectacular shown numerously in the Premier League. Marcel Sabitzer in the middle, Champions League finalist and former Manchester United loanee. And as for the coach? None other than Ralf Rangnick.

Austria’s most popular dish on the other hand is wiener schnitzel, described as easy to make, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Heavenly stuff.

8 – Serbia – Sarma

Serbia were exactly what England expected them to be last night: defensively rigid, organised and able to steal the odd chance whilst hurling balls into the box. They very nearly snatched a point with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

It wouldn’t have been undeserved and they’ll provide a game for Denmark and Slovenia.

Their most popular dish sarma has been described by food expert “A Canadian Foodie” as “addictive, unusual and absolutely unforgettable”. The dish itself is made up of a mix of pickled cabbage, minced meat and rice. Exceptional.

7 – Scotland – Haggis

After a 5-1 thrashing against hosts Germany, Scotland are up against it. Wins against Switzerland and Hungary are most likely a must in order to achieve qualification to the round of 16.

Playing the hosts at the Allianz Arena is probably the toughest tie of the group stage going. There’s still hope with two games to go and six points to play for.

And as for haggis though? Phenomenal. The national dish for a good reason. Defined as a type of pudding composed of the liver, heart, and lungs of a sheep, minced and mixed with beef or mutton suet and oatmeal and seasoned with onion, cayenne pepper, and other spices. The mixture is packed into a sheep’s stomach and boiled. Truly a dish of its own kind.

6 – Poland – Pierogi

Poland are a team that always provide pure European cult heroes. Jakub Błaszczykowski and Lukasz Piszczek formulated an excellent trio alongside Robert Lewandowski for club and country. The latter striker should hopefully be back for the Austria clash following a training ground injury scare. The Euros aren’t the same without Lewa and at 35, it could well be his last tournament. Hopefully he bags a few.

The national dish of pierogi is described as re filled dumplings, with wrapped dough around a savoury or sweet filling and cooked in boiling water. They are often then pan-fried before serving.

5- Romania – Samarle cu mămăligă

Enter everyone’s newly favourite second team. Romania vs Ukraine was the first game at the Euros to separate the footballing fanatics from the prawn sandwich brigade. And wow did it provide entertainment. Romania’s first Euro victory since 2000. Romania’s second time scoring three at the Euros, two of which were valid goal-of-the-tournament candidates.

As for the most popular dish, sarmale cu mămăligă is beloved in Romania, combining flavours of cabbage rolls filled with a mixture of ground meat and rice. The national and most traditional dish is one which is enjoyed during festive occasions and family gatherings.

4 – Spain – Paella

After disappointing previous campaigns, it looks as though Spain may finally be back. There’s a new Spain in town, playing directly to the generational Lamine Yamal, who provided an assist at just 16 on Saturday against Croatia. The most impressive team of the tournament so far with a convincing victory.

The national dish of paella is truly a treasure. Saffron-flavoured rice cooked with meats, seafood, and vegetables.

The dish is especially associated with the region of Valencia, however can be found anywhere you go in Spain.

3- Italy – Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Now we’re talking. The current Euro holders may be without the iconic defensive duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini after their goals and very professional fouls on that famous evening at Wembley, but they still started with a victory over Albania on Saturday night.

The Azzurri will no doubt have a say this tournament too.

Spaghetti alla Carbonara is one of many beautiful Italian dishes, however wins the prize just about. It could have been one of countless choices. A pasta dish made with the likes of pork, eggs, cheese, salt, and black pepper.

The dish took its name in the middle of the 20th century.

2- England – Beans on Toast

Last night, the nation watched on in anticipation as the Three Lions commenced on their Euro 2024 campaign versus Serbia. Not a vintage performance, but the job got done. Three points is all that matters at this stage, whilst Jude Bellingham, Marc Guehi and Bukayo Saka were exceptional.

As for the survey, a remarkable 14 per cent of voters opted for beans on toast as their favourite meal. You can’t go wrong though, can you? A proper comfort food. Always there when you’re not sure what to make. Ever-present and reliable.

1- Turkey – Kebabs

Remember when every football fan unanimously came to the agreement that Turkey were going to be the dark horses of Euro 2020? They finished Group A bottom with 0 points and a goal difference of -7. We all went there, though. Every football fan took that loss. Guilty as charged. Now they’re back again and due to face Georgia tomorrow at 17:00 as your twitter hipsters “fancy them” once again.

As for kebabs, there’s no if, buts or maybes. Undeniably phenomenal scran. Just hits, no misses. Versatile, but always remaining delicious. A deserved winner.

