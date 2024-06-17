Albania under investigation by UEFA

Not the news Albanian fans want to hear

Albania have been placed under investigation by UEFA after fans at Albania’s clash against Italy caused trouble in the stands.

The investigation comes after a fan entered the pitch in the later stages of the game while supporters situated in Albania’s end of the stadium threw projectiles onto the pitch.

A smoke bomb was also set off after Albania’s Nedim Bajrami scored just 23 seconds into the match, stunning their Italian opposition.

UEFA added that proceedings had also begun over the lightning of fireworks by supporters, and the demonstrating of “a provocative message unfit for a sports event.”

The footballing body did not provide any further details about the message alleged to have been transmitted.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter, although Albania’s place in the tournament is not deemed to be under threat.

A spokesperson from the Albanian FA said in a statement that it planned to submit an official statement to the CEDB within the deadline set by UEFA.

“We would like to emphasise that all necessary measures were taken to ensure the successful organisation of the match.

“The event was a celebration of European football, and no major incidents occurred that would detract from the positive atmosphere.”

Albania’s next match in the so called ‘group of death’ will be against Croatia in Hamburg on Wednesday before taking on Spain in Dusseldorf next Monday.

An estimated 50,000 Albanian fans made their way to Dortmund for the game as Albania take part in only their second ever European Championships, last appearing in 2016.

