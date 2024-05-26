Search icon

Entertainment

26th May 2024

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Charlie Herbert

jennifer lawrence mother!

‘I was sleeping with the director, so I had the CliffNotes’

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted she barely understood a film she starred in, despite being very familiar with the director.

Lawrence is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Along with appearing in blockbuster franchises like The Hunger Games and X-Men, Lawrence has also received critical acclaim for her performances, winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook back in 2012.

In 2017, the 33-year-old appeared in Mother!, a horror film about an unnamed mother whose home is taken over by strangers.

Lawrence played the mother in question and the film had an A-list cast including Javier Bardem, Domhnall Gleeson, Michelle Wiig and Brian Gleeson.

Whilst critics seemed to like the film – it has a decent-enough score of 68 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes – many viewers weren’t impressed.

The main complaint about Mother! was just how confusing it was, and even Lawrence has admitted she wasn’t entirely sure what was going on plot-wise.

This was despite the fact that she was sleeping with the film’s director Darren Aronofsky at the time.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the actor was asked by host Andy Cohen: “On a scale of one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother!?”

After bursting out laughing, she replied in typically honest fashion: “”I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had the CliffNotes. So, five. Or four?”

Aronofsky himself has openly said Mother! is meant to be difficult viewing for cinema-goers, saying that he “wanted a make a punk movie and come at you.”

Lawrence and Aronofsky met during filming of Mother!, but called time on their relationship two months after the film’s release.

She has previously spoken about how working on the same project as Aronofsky took its toll on them both.

In an interview with Adam Sandler, she said: “Normally, I promote a movie, ask people to go see it, and then it’s just out of your hands.

“I normally just kind of let it go. Dating the director was different. We’d be on the [press] tour together, I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie.

“He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about and I get it.

“It’s his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it.”

She continued: “I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner, while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about Mother! for one second?’

“I finally was just like, ‘It’s not healthy. Neither of us are doing it because if I read it, I start getting defensive.’ Especially because it’s my man.”

Related links:

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Topics:

Horror,Jennifer Lawrence,mother!

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the most divisive movies of recent years is now available to stream at home

Horror

One of the most divisive movies of recent years is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

A very fun horror thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Horror

A very fun horror thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

Entertainment

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

World’s richest actor worth £2.5 billion who you may never even have heard of

World’s richest actor worth £2.5 billion who you may never even have heard of

By JOE

One of the most mind-bending thrillers ever is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the most mind-bending thrillers ever is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

Nicki Minaj’s UK concert cancelled following airport arrest

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s UK concert cancelled following airport arrest

By Callum Boyle

Nicki Minaj arrested at airport just hours before UK concert

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj arrested at airport just hours before UK concert

By Charlie Herbert

George Lucas slams Hollywood for ‘just doing sequels’ and having ‘no original thinking’

Entertainment

George Lucas slams Hollywood for ‘just doing sequels’ and having ‘no original thinking’

By Ryan Price

Jeremy Renner admits he’ll never fully recover from snow plow accident

Actor

Jeremy Renner admits he’ll never fully recover from snow plow accident

By Ryan Price

Grayson Murray’s parents confirm his cause of death aged 30

Death

Grayson Murray’s parents confirm his cause of death aged 30

By JOE

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

iPhone

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

By Ryan Price

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

Lottery

Man who won £11 million lottery bought houses for five friends but no longer speaks to them

By Callum Boyle

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

News

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

By Ryan Price

Pep Guardiola admits he made a a tactical ‘mistake’ in FA Cup final

Alejandro Garnacho

Pep Guardiola admits he made a a tactical ‘mistake’ in FA Cup final

By Ryan Price

Woman shocked after dog she took to be euthanised listed for adoption a year later

adoption

Woman shocked after dog she took to be euthanised listed for adoption a year later

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

World’s richest actor worth £2.5 billion who you may never even have heard of

World’s richest actor worth £2.5 billion who you may never even have heard of

By JOE

Multiple passengers injured after severe turbulence on Dublin flight

Dublin Airport

Multiple passengers injured after severe turbulence on Dublin flight

By Simon Kelly

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

Animals

First jaguar cub born through artificial insemination was eaten by its mother

By Ryan Price

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

Kate Middleton

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

By SportsJOE

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

Artificial intelligence

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

By Ryan Price

Load more stories