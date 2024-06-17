Search icon

Football

17th Jun 2024

England fans down two months’ worth of beer in 36 hours as Euros campaign gets underway

Zoe Hodges

‘You drink beer like we drink water.’

England fans in Gelsenkirchen for their country’s opener against Serbia, drank two months’ worth of beer over the weekend at an Italian restaurant which became the home of their Euros party.

The Three Lions supporters downed more than 7,500 pints of beer at GE Piazza in 36 hours as the restaurant, situated in the city’s German old town, became their unofficial headquarters.

GE Piazza’s owners said that the fans got through 60 kegs since they arrived on Saturday compared to just over two kegs on a normal weekend.

Around 40,000 fans descended on Gelsenkirchen as England got their Euros campaign underway with a 1-0 win over Serbia.

There are considerably fewer bars in Gelsenkirchen compared to the beer halls of Munich and as a result, the Italian restaurant became a hub for travelling England fans.

Manager, Umit Yavuz, 43 told the Mirror: “This is the busiest we’ve been in a long time, probably since England last played in Gelsenkirchen in 2006.

“I put on an England shirt to entice the supporters in. It’s always a popular move. I also put-up flags for all the countries playing in the Euros outside the bar. I think that’s why we’ve been so popular.”

The bar was on it’s 60th keg before supporters had even got back from the stadium last night.

The next game in Gelsenkirchen is on Thursday when Spain take on Italy in Group B.

Yavuz is hoping for a similar atmosphere: “I hope their fans join us for the party too.  However, they won’t drink anywhere near as much as the English. England really likes to drink.”

His sister, Deniz, 38, who helps run the bar said: “The atmosphere has been great… The English are a thirsty bunch. You drink beer like we drink water.”

There were some reports of violence prior to kick off in Gelsenkirchen, with one England fan and seven Serbian fans arrested, but the majority of supporters were well-behaved as Group C got their matches underway on day three of the tournament.

Related links:

Albania under investigation by UEFA

Erik ten Hag gives brutal assessment of Gareth Southgate’s managerial style following narrow England win

Topics:

England (football),Uefa Euro 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

UEFA to investigate racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

England (football)

UEFA to investigate racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

By Callum Boyle

Hungary striker Martin Ádám responds after being body shamed at Euro 2024

euro 2024

Hungary striker Martin Ádám responds after being body shamed at Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day Four: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day Four: All the major action and talking points

By SportsJOE

MORE FROM JOE

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

England

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

By Harry Warner

The definitive ranking of the top 10 best foods from Euro 2024 nations

euro 2024

The definitive ranking of the top 10 best foods from Euro 2024 nations

By JOE

Albania under investigation by UEFA

Albania

Albania under investigation by UEFA

By Harry Warner

Man Utd set to offer Wan-Bissaka in swap deal for England international

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Man Utd set to offer Wan-Bissaka in swap deal for England international

By Callum Boyle

Gary Neville says United were right to ‘flirt’ with other managers

Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville says United were right to ‘flirt’ with other managers

By Zoe Hodges

Cesc Fabregas perfectly shuts down Micah Richards’ excuse for England star

BBC

Cesc Fabregas perfectly shuts down Micah Richards’ excuse for England star

By JOE

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

England

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

By Harry Warner

The definitive ranking of the top 10 best foods from Euro 2024 nations

euro 2024

The definitive ranking of the top 10 best foods from Euro 2024 nations

By JOE

Princess Diana’s final words have been confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana’s final words have been confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

Albania under investigation by UEFA

Albania

Albania under investigation by UEFA

By Harry Warner

Sir Bradley Wiggins may have to sell gold medals as he is declared bankrupt, lawyer says

Cycling

Sir Bradley Wiggins may have to sell gold medals as he is declared bankrupt, lawyer says

By Zoe Hodges

Man Utd set to offer Wan-Bissaka in swap deal for England international

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Man Utd set to offer Wan-Bissaka in swap deal for England international

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Neville says United were right to ‘flirt’ with other managers

Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville says United were right to ‘flirt’ with other managers

By Zoe Hodges

People stunned after learning what SPAM actually stands for

Food

People stunned after learning what SPAM actually stands for

By JOE

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year reveals what her mum said when she told her

annie knight

Woman who slept with 300 people in a year reveals what her mum said when she told her

By Charlie Herbert

People are just realising what the little pockets in jeans are for

People are just realising what the little pockets in jeans are for

By JOE

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

Kitefoiling

18-year-old dies in tragic accident weeks before Olympic debut

By Zoe Hodges

Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in completely ludicrous Father’s Day message

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel invites Putin for dinner in completely ludicrous Father’s Day message

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories