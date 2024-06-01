Search icon

Entertainment

01st Jun 2024

Disney+ has just added one of 2024’s most-anticipated movies

Stephen Porzio

the first omen

It is the latest entry in a long-running franchise

The First Omen, the sixth entry in The Omen horror movie franchise and a prequel to the classic 1976 original, has just been added to Disney+.

Co-written and directed by Arkasha Stevenson (Brand New Cherry Flavor, Channel Zero), the film sees rising star Nell Tiger Free (Servant) play Margaret, a young American woman sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church.

In the Italian capital, however, she encounters “a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate”.

Also featuring amongst its cast Bill Nighy (Love Actually), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Ralph Ineson (The Witch) and Sônia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), The First Omen made the list of JOE’s most-anticipated movies for 2024 that we published at the start of the year.

Holding an 81 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, the general critical consensus is that the prequel is the best entry in the classic horror franchise in a long time.

Earning praise for Stevenson’s stylish direction, the film’s thrilling set-pieces and its timely themes, you can read a sample of some of the glowing write-ups for The First Omen right here:

AV Club: “Forget what you think you know about horror prequels. The First Omen gets it, goes for the throat, and never lets go.”

Bloody Disgusting: “Arkasha Stevenson doesn’t just helm a prequel worthy of Richard Donner’s classic but establishes herself as a bold new voice in horror.”

Chicago Reader: “This is a heartfelt, angry film whose exploitation genre beats can’t conceal a core of real hurt, betrayal, accusation, and maybe even—in the suggestion of sisterhood and resistance—hope.”

Chicago Sun-Times: “Directed with an intense, fever-dream style by Akasha Stevenson, featuring an electric performance by Nell Tiger Free and stellar work from a supporting cast led by Sônia Braga and Bill Nighy.”

IndieWire: “The rare prequel (sequel, requel, what have you) that fits seamlessly inside the existing franchise and makes tracks toward a chilling new future. In short, it births something new and genuinely scary. Remember when that wasn’t so rare?”

The First Omen is streaming on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland right now. It is also available to watch on Hulu in the US.

Related links:

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

One of Guy Ritchie’s most beloved movies is getting surprise prequel series

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth On UK Vs Australia And Survival Strategy – Furiosa Mad Max Interview

Topics:

Disney+,Horror,the first omen

RELATED ARTICLES

A twisty and twisted thriller is one of the movies on TV tonight

Daisy Edgar-Jones

A twisty and twisted thriller is one of the movies on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

New footage released from horror film shot from the perspective of the killer

Entertainment

New footage released from horror film shot from the perspective of the killer

By Ryan Price

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

Horror

Jennifer Lawrence admits not understanding movie she starred in despite sleeping with the director

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

Film

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

February

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

celebrity

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

By Ryan Price

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

ballad of songbird and snakes

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed with fight now set to take place later this year

Boxing

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed with fight now set to take place later this year

By Ryan Price

Champions League final: Follow the action in our live hub

Borussia Dortmund

Champions League final: Follow the action in our live hub

By Callum Boyle

Cat owners warned of new law deadline that could result in £500 fine

Cats

Cat owners warned of new law deadline that could result in £500 fine

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

Film

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

February

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

celebrity

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

By Ryan Price

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

ballad of songbird and snakes

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Rockstar Energy Drink reignites The Friday Night Show in Trafalgar Square with a vibrant performance from Rudimental

Champions League final

Rockstar Energy Drink reignites The Friday Night Show in Trafalgar Square with a vibrant performance from Rudimental

By Charlie Herbert

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

Al Nassr

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

By Charlie Herbert

Lib Dems call for Premier League football matches to be shown for free

Election

Lib Dems call for Premier League football matches to be shown for free

By Ryan Price

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed with fight now set to take place later this year

Boxing

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed with fight now set to take place later this year

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

Conservative

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

By Ryan Price

Load more stories