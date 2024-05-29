Search icon

29th May 2024

A twisty and twisted thriller is one of the movies on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

It has an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Wednesday, 29 May) is Fresh, the excellent 2022 horror thriller starring Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing) and Sebastian Stan (Captain America).

The film centres around Noa (Edgar-Jones), a young woman increasingly disillusioned with online dating who thinks her luck has turned around when she by chance meets Steve (Stan), a guy who seems perfect.

After several great dates, Steve invites Noa for a weekend break away alone with him. There, however, he reveals he has been hiding some “unusual appetites”.

To reveal anymore would spoil some of the twisty thrills of Fresh so we’ll just say that the movie doubles as a compellingly disturbing horror thriller and a dark satire of dating culture.

It also benefits from three great performances from Edgar-Jones, Stan and Jonica T. Gibbs – playing Noa’s best friend – as well as from first-time feature filmmaker Mimi Cave’s stylish direction.

In regards to the latter, particularly great is the moment about 30 minutes into Fresh when its title finally appears on screen as the movie switches genres from rom-com into something much darker.

Holding an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score, Fresh is airing tonight on Film4 at 9pm. It is also available to stream on Disney+.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Johnny Handsome – Legend – 9pm

In this great underseen crime thriller, Mickey Rourke is a criminal with a new face out for revenge in New Orleans.

Jagged Edge – Legend – 10.50pm

A lawyer (Glenn Close) gets in over her head when she reluctantly takes up the case of a publisher (Jeff Bridges) accused of murdering his wife for her money in this terrific legal thriller.

Dr Terror’s House of Horrors – Legend Xtra – 10.55pm

The well-liked ’60s British anthology horror film.

Lucy – ITV4 – 11.10pm

This fun sci-fi action flick centres on a woman (Scarlett Johansson) forced to be a drug mule who gains superpowers after being exposed to a mysterious chemical.

Red Sparrow – Film4 – 11.15pm

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence stars in this very dark spy thriller.

