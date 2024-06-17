Scotland fan describes hotel horror after ending up in abandoned medical facility

The Glaswegian said it was like ‘something out of a murder film’

A Scotland fan has detailed his astonishing ordeal after ending up in an abandoned medical facility ahead of his country’s clash with Switzerland in Cologne.

Glaswegian Rory Bradley, 28, travelled to Germany for a once-in-a-lifetime trip for the Euro 2024 championships, but things turned sour when the accommodation he’d arranged didn’t turn out to be quite what he thought.

According to an extraordinary thread on X (formerly Twitter), Bradley had to reach out to Booking.com after the hotel he’d checked into in Düren, near Cologne, turned out to be an “absolute mess”, with beds made out of cardboard.

So at around half past 8 yesterday we turned up at the original property we booked through @bookingcom and the place was an absolute mess. One of the beds was made out of cardboard and also held together by duck tape. The 2nd bed was a sofa bed that was broken and disgusting pic.twitter.com/rgv0KkWLff — Rory (@RoryB96) June 16, 2024

He claims an agent at Booking.com arranged alternative accommodation for the group in the middle of the night, meaning they had to walk across the city in the early hours of the morning.

But when they arrived at their next digs, things went from bad to worse after they discovered they had been sent to a ‘dungeon’ complete with hospital beds, chemicals and building materials.

The room contained dozens of hospital beds and tools left around which included an axe.

Once we arrived, we were STUNNED by what we found. @bookingcom had sent us to a dungeon that must have been some sort of abandoned medical facility as there was hospital beds and industrial equipment lying around the entrance. Check out this video of the full place pic.twitter.com/S4wtAIw1hs — Rory (@RoryB96) June 16, 2024

Having spent £2,000 on the trip to see Scotland play – not including flights and spending money – the group have now had to fork out another £1,000 between them to secure safe accommodation.

The group managed to find a hostel to stay in until they move onto the next city on their tour. But all four friends are sharing one room, and Rory says it has cost them double the price of the original place they booked.

“We’re all working class lads. One of my pals has £39 left in his bank account. We don’t have the money to pay for a hotel”, Rory posted.

And to add insult to injury, he says Booking.com staff told them to contact family and friends and ask them for money in order to be able to pay the cost of alternative accommodation.

Booking.com has been contacted for comment.

