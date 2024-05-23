Fans say Susan Boyle is ‘unrecognisable’ 15 years after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent

It’s been over a decade since she stole our hearts with her show-stopping audition on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

Susan Boyle turned heads on the red carpet at Monday’s Pride of Scotland awards as she appeared sporting a glamorous new look.

It’s one of the Scottish songbird’s few social appearances in recent years.

Boyle, from Blackburn in West Lothian, shot to fame in 2009 when she stole the nation’s hearts with her performance of I Dreamed a Dream from the popular musical Les Miserables.

At the event held in the DoubleTree by Hilton at Glasgow Central, Boyle was pictured wearing a pale pink jumpsuit embellished with feather sleeves and half-skirt details, coupled with elegant clutch bag. She was also rocking a trendy new hairstyle, a sleek bob with golden highlights and a side fringe.

Fans noted how great she looked, and how she had found her own style. Fifteen years ago, during the initial stages of the talent show, she wore an ill-fitting gold dress and no make-up while her ear-length hair was unkempt and curly.

She seemed unsure of herself and uncomfortable in her own skin, so many on social media remarked that they were thrilled to see her look so happy and thriving.

Boyle’s initial audition in front of judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan has over 680 million views on YouTube to date.

Although she finished runner up, losing out to dance troupe Diversity, she went on to have a huge career following the final.

Her debut album, I Dreamed a Dream, released in 2009, became the UK’s best-selling debut album of all time and set a record for first-week sales by a debut album.

In 2011, she made UK music history by becoming the first female artist to have three successive albums debut at No.1 in less than two years.

Alongside her recording career, she also undertook numerous live performances one at Windsor Castle for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant where she sang Mull of Kintyre.

Related Links:

Britain’s Got Talent star given year to live after rare cancer diagnosis

Simon Cowell is ‘quitting fame’

Viggo Venn says he’s ’embarrassed’ by Britain’s Got Talent win

Simon Cowell roasted by 11-year-old on Britain’s Got Talent