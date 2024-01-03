Search icon

03rd Jan 2024

People who bet just £10 on Luke Littler to win World Darts Championship are on course for huge payout

Charlie Herbert

Wiley darts fans who placed a pre-tournament bet on Luke Littler to win the World Darts Championship are set to win a lot of money this evening.

The 16-year-old has been one of the sporting stories of recent years with his progress at the tournament on his debut.

After victories over Christian Kist, 20th seed Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell, five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld, 29th seed Brendan Dolan and 2018 world champion Rob Cross, Luke ‘The Nuke’ is just one game away from one of the most remarkable sporting triumphs ever.

By reaching the final tonight (January 3), the teen sensation has guaranteed himself a huge pay day – but he’s not the only one who could win big.

As a 16-year-old making his debut at the World Championships, no one expected Littler to go this far, which meant that his pre-tournament odds were very long.

But that didn’t stop some punters fancying a bet on the darting prodigy – and they’re now set to win a lot of cash.

Some managed to get odds as long as 300/1 on Littler, and by betting just a tenner they could be in line to win £3,000.

And some are already guaranteed some big money by virtue of the teen having reached the final.

Sharing their betting slip on X, one person wrote: “I had an each way bet for him to win the whole thing. I get paid regardless of what happens now.”

Someone else wrote: “I’ve got him on 66/1 outright. Not taking the cash out as I’m not gonna lie, I had no idea who the lad was and slapped the bet on as a laugh knowing he was 16 years old, sticking by him now.”

Others shared betting slips where they’d backed Littler at 100/1, with one person saying they stuck the bet on after Littler won the World Youth Championship in November, and another saying they placed their bet after “watching him play one set.”

The only man standing between these people and a huge payout from the bookies? Luke Humphries.

The youngster will face world number one Humphries in the final at the Alexandra Palace, after he thrashed Scott Williams 6-0 in his semi to reaching the first world championship final of his career.

Speaking about Littler, Humphries said after his win: “I’ve seen the way he’s played many, many times but when you come on this stage it can be a lot tougher but he’s just proved that he’s got a lot of bottle.

“Nothing is going to phase him. I’m probably going to have to play the game of my life.

“I’ve got an uphill task and hopefully we can give the people one of the best world finals ever seen.”

