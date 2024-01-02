Search icon

02nd Jan 2024

Luke Littler’s girlfriend sends message to 16-year-old as he reaches semi finals

Luke Littler has secured himself a six-figure pay day by reaching the semi finals of the Darts World Championships.

The 16-year-old breezed past Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarter finals at the Alexandra Palace, becoming the youngest player ever to reach the last four of the tournament.

Along with taking another step on the way to what would be one of the most remarkable sporting stories of recent years were he to win the whole thing, Littler has also guaranteed himself a huge pay day.

The teen sensation has bagged himself at least £100,000 in prize money by reaching the semis. ‘The Nuke’ had already won £50,000 by reaching the quarter finals, but has now doubled this.

Should he reach the final, he’ll double the fee again to £200,000, and if he does win the tournament, he’ll take a cool £500,000 back home to Warrington/Runcorn with him.

Littler will face 2018 World Champion Rob Cross in the semi finals on Tuesday. The winner of that tie will play one of Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphris, Dave Chisnall or Scott Williams in the final on Wednesday (January 3).

Littler’s girlfriend, who is apparently a 21-year-old beauty consultant, has been supporting him throughout the tournament and after his victory in the quarters she took to Instagram writing: “The dream carries on.”

It does indeed.

