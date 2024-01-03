Luke Littler isn’t old enough to attend World Darts Champs on his own

Just in case you needed reminding just how young Luke Littler is

Chances are that three weeks ago you’d never heard of Luke Litter. Chances are that now you most certainly have.

The 16-year-old has taken the world of darts, and the world of sport, by storm with his progress at the World Darts Championship.

Over the last few weeks, the teen sensation has beaten all who stand in his way on his debut at the Alexandra Palace, getting past Christian Kist, 20th seed Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell, five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld and 29th seed Brendan Dolan.

Then, last night, Luke ‘The Nuke’ cleared the last hurdle between him and the final as he beat 2018 world champion Rob Cross 6-2 in the semis.

LUKE LITTLER IS IN THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL!!! 😱



Luke Littler has beaten Rob Cross 6-2!



A 106.05 average from the 16-year-old sensation!



📺 https://t.co/f3RU9WTIoD#WCDarts | SF pic.twitter.com/1x90nLF1oL — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 2, 2024

This made him the youngest player ever to reach the final of the tournament, smashing the previous record set by Kirk Shepherd in 2008 (21 years and 88 days) – and landing himself a massive pay day as well.

But, just in case you needed some context as to just how remarkable this run is from the teenager, here’s a stat for you – he’s actually not even old enough to attend the tournament on his own.

Tournament rules state that under 18s are not allowed to go and watch the action at the Ally Pally on their own and must be joined by an adult or legal guardian over the age of 18.

The PDC website says: “Many families attend and enjoy the darts. We ask that all parents/guardians are comfortable with the nature of the event before bringing children and that all under-18s are accompanied by at least one adult from their household or support bubble.

“A Family Section is available in the tiered seating, where groups must include at least one under-18.”

So, if Littler wasn’t playing at the tournament and just wanted to be in the crowd, he’d have to be joined by an adult.

Of course, because he’s been competing, he’s been allowed to break this rule.

Speaking after his semi final win, Littler told Sky Sports: “It is crazy to even think I am in the final on my debut.

“I was happy to win one game and now I can go all the way. It’s not easy. You are playing Rob, he is a world champion who won on debut. I’ve got no words.”

The youngster will face world number one Luke Humphries in the final on Wednesday evening (January 3).

Humphries put in a stunning performance in his semi final as he thrashed Scott Williams 6-0, reaching the first world championship final of his career.

HUMPHRIES STORMS INTO THE FINAL!! 🏆



A huge, statement victory from Luke Humphries as he whitewashes Scott Williams in the Semi-Finals.



108.74 average, and a breathtaking display on the doubles! 👏



📺 https://t.co/f3RU9WTIoD#WCDarts pic.twitter.com/GGeoCh4GfY — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 2, 2024

16-year-old Luke Littler vs world number one Luke Humphries in the final of the World Darts Championship out the Ally Pally.

You’re not going to want to miss it…

