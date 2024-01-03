Search icon

Sport

03rd Jan 2024

Luke Littler isn’t old enough to attend World Darts Champs on his own

Charlie Herbert

Luke Littler

Just in case you needed reminding just how young Luke Littler is

Chances are that three weeks ago you’d never heard of Luke Litter. Chances are that now you most certainly have.

The 16-year-old has taken the world of darts, and the world of sport, by storm with his progress at the World Darts Championship.

Over the last few weeks, the teen sensation has beaten all who stand in his way on his debut at the Alexandra Palace, getting past Christian Kist, 20th seed Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell, five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld and 29th seed Brendan Dolan.

Then, last night, Luke ‘The Nuke’ cleared the last hurdle between him and the final as he beat 2018 world champion Rob Cross 6-2 in the semis.

This made him the youngest player ever to reach the final of the tournament, smashing the previous record set by Kirk Shepherd in 2008 (21 years and 88 days) – and landing himself a massive pay day as well.

But, just in case you needed some context as to just how remarkable this run is from the teenager, here’s a stat for you – he’s actually not even old enough to attend the tournament on his own.

Tournament rules state that under 18s are not allowed to go and watch the action at the Ally Pally on their own and must be joined by an adult or legal guardian over the age of 18.

The PDC website says: “Many families attend and enjoy the darts. We ask that all parents/guardians are comfortable with the nature of the event before bringing children and that all under-18s are accompanied by at least one adult from their household or support bubble.

“A Family Section is available in the tiered seating, where groups must include at least one under-18.”

So, if Littler wasn’t playing at the tournament and just wanted to be in the crowd, he’d have to be joined by an adult.

Of course, because he’s been competing, he’s been allowed to break this rule.

Speaking after his semi final win, Littler told Sky Sports: “It is crazy to even think I am in the final on my debut.

“I was happy to win one game and now I can go all the way. It’s not easy. You are playing Rob, he is a world champion who won on debut. I’ve got no words.”

The youngster will face world number one Luke Humphries in the final on Wednesday evening (January 3).

Humphries put in a stunning performance in his semi final as he thrashed Scott Williams 6-0, reaching the first world championship final of his career.

16-year-old Luke Littler vs world number one Luke Humphries in the final of the World Darts Championship out the Ally Pally.

You’re not going to want to miss it…

Related links:

Luke Littler’s girlfriend sends message to 16-year-old as he reaches semi finals

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler after newspaper picture controversy

Luke Littler apologises for newspaper picture

Topics:

Darts,Luke Littler,World Darts Championship

RELATED ARTICLES

Luke Littler to prepare for tonight’s final with omelette and pizza

Darts

Luke Littler to prepare for tonight’s final with omelette and pizza

By Charlie Herbert

People who bet just £10 on Luke Littler to win World Darts Championship are on course for huge payout

Darts

People who bet just £10 on Luke Littler to win World Darts Championship are on course for huge payout

By Charlie Herbert

Luke Littler, 16, lands huge pay day by reaching World Darts Champs final

Darts

Luke Littler, 16, lands huge pay day by reaching World Darts Champs final

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

‘Paris will never be Qatari’ – Furious PSG fans graffiti training ground

Football

‘Paris will never be Qatari’ – Furious PSG fans graffiti training ground

By Simon Lloyd

Man United put on a great gesture for fans who missed cancelled pre-season derby

Manchester United

Man United put on a great gesture for fans who missed cancelled pre-season derby

By Rob Burnett

Leaked Arsenal kit for next season will have fans divided

Arsenal

Leaked Arsenal kit for next season will have fans divided

By Simon Lloyd

Harry Redknapp announces 2019 theatre tour

Football

Harry Redknapp announces 2019 theatre tour

By Reuben Pinder

Liverpool to face four of the ‘big six’ after Champions League fixtures

22/23 Premier League season

Liverpool to face four of the ‘big six’ after Champions League fixtures

By Callum Boyle

Klaas Jan Huntelaar’s trailing foot shattered the nose of goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen

Jasper Cillessen

Klaas Jan Huntelaar’s trailing foot shattered the nose of goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen

By Darragh Murphy

13-year-old becomes the first known person to ever beat Tetris

13-year-old becomes the first known person to ever beat Tetris

By JOE

People doing veganuary only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People doing veganuary only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Richard Madeley slammed by fans as he tells Laura Tobin she’s put on a lot of weight

Richard Madeley slammed by fans as he tells Laura Tobin she’s put on a lot of weight

By Joseph Loftus

New ‘Saltburn trend’ shows rich people ‘missed entire point’ of the film

Film

New ‘Saltburn trend’ shows rich people ‘missed entire point’ of the film

By Simon Kelly

Alton Towers attraction forced to close permanently after 21 years

Alton Towers attraction forced to close permanently after 21 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Real-life Mr Bates calls for ex-Post Office boss to be stripped of CBE after viewers left appalled

Post office

Real-life Mr Bates calls for ex-Post Office boss to be stripped of CBE after viewers left appalled

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Hauntings increase the value of your house by 18%, study reveals

Conjuring

Hauntings increase the value of your house by 18%, study reveals

By Kieran Galpin

Tyson Fury spotted raving in Las Vegas club after Wilder KO win

Boxing

Tyson Fury spotted raving in Las Vegas club after Wilder KO win

By Callum Boyle

Greggs are testing out a delivery system

Greggs

Greggs are testing out a delivery system

By Carl Anka

Aston Villa’s reported transfer bid for Robbie Brady surely can’t be for real

Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s reported transfer bid for Robbie Brady surely can’t be for real

By Patrick McCarry

John Terry’s NFT collection plummets by 90 per cent in value

Chelsea

John Terry’s NFT collection plummets by 90 per cent in value

By Callum Boyle

Wimbledon accused of sacking temporary staff for ‘bizarre’ reasons

Sport

Wimbledon accused of sacking temporary staff for ‘bizarre’ reasons

By Daniel Brown

Load more stories