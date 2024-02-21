Search icon

Sport

21st Feb 2024

Luke Littler reveals which Manchester United legend slid into his DM’s

Charlie Herbert

‘Once a red, always a red!’

Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler has revealed that David Beckham slid into his DM’s following his success at the PDC World Championships.

During an episode of JOE’s ‘Everything You’d Wanted To Ask…’ Luke revealed that Becks had reached out to wish him “all the best in the final!” and went on to say “once a red, always a red” in reference to Luke being a Manchester United fan.

In the video Luke also discusses his rise to fame and how his school allowed him to balance his darts career with his school life. He reveals what he bought with his winnings and what playing darts with Manchester United was really like his training regime, being the Pele of darts, not feeling pressure, balancing school and darts and what’s next for him.

You can watch the full chat below, or by clicking here.

Luke Littler has signed a multi-year deal with Target Darts. The new “The Nuke” range, including his 2024 World Darts Championship Playing Shirt is available to buy now at www.targetdarts.co.uk

Topics:

Darts,Luke Littler,Manchester United

