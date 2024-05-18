Search icon

Sport

18th May 2024

Andy Cole reveals bizarre reason he never took penalties

Luke Davies

The Manchester United legend explained the reason he did not take penalties.

Cole is still one of the most underappreciated strikers of the Premier League era; he scored 187 goals in 414 league appearances. However, of these goals, none of them came from the penalty spot.

When speaking on the Overlap, the goalscorer said: “I didn’t believe if I took penalties that I could justify myself… and be a goalscorer. That was my mindset; if I can’t do it in open play I’m not good enough. 

“No, I don’t (regret it). Everyone says to me, ‘You’re an idiot, you should’ve took penalties.’ I would’ve done it if someone said, ‘Yes, go on.’”

Wayne Rooney was bemused by the statement and claimed he could not watch if another player took a penalty while he was on the pitch.

During Cole’s tenure at Old Trafford, the penalty duties were shared between the squad with defenders such as Steve Bruce chipping in at times.

“I couldn’t stand on the pitch while a centre-half was taking a penalty. Or a full-back. My head would be gone,” said Rooney.

Dressing room feuds

Cole revealed a strange relationship with former strike partner Dwight Yorke. 

“I never spoke to Yorkie, I just looked at Yorkie. Sometimes too much information on football pitches is too much. Basically, me and Yorkie played in silence. We just looked at each other.

“I always knew where he was.”

It was not just Yorke who Cole had a fractured relationship with. The 52-year-old was also not Teddy Sheringham’s biggest admirer.

“It started when I made my England debut; for whatever reason he snubbed me, he didn’t shake my hand on my debut. I was mortified, I was disappointed. As far as I’m concerned you’re a senior pro. I’ve always watched England play. 

“I remember first day of pre-season the boys couldn’t stop laughing at me… they knew. 

“I come in pre-season playing a game, you know when someone’s trying to coach you into positions. I let him know, ‘Don’t try and coach me into positions.’

The final straw for me was against Bolton; we ended up drawing 1-1 at Old Trafford. They scored a late goal and he said to me, ‘That’s your fault that.’”

Related links:

Rio Ferdinand says Man City will never be as big as Man United

Thomas Frank ‘strong contender’ to replace Ten Hag at Man United

Chelsea accused of selling their own training ground to themselves 

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Pep Guardiola ‘has serious regrets’ over selling Man City player who is ‘irreplacable’

Football

Pep Guardiola ‘has serious regrets’ over selling Man City player who is ‘irreplacable’

By Luke Davies

Liverpool fans realise one particular player was missing from Klopp’s tribute video

Football

Liverpool fans realise one particular player was missing from Klopp’s tribute video

By Luke Davies

Jurgen Klopp’s first ever Liverpool signing has been forgotten by many

Football

Jurgen Klopp’s first ever Liverpool signing has been forgotten by many

By Luke Davies

MORE FROM JOE

Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram and shares emotional tribute to Liverpool fans

Football

Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram and shares emotional tribute to Liverpool fans

By Luke Davies

Phil Foden has been named Premier League Player of the Season

Football

Phil Foden has been named Premier League Player of the Season

By Ryan Price

Wayne Rooney says most important part of Elvis Presley’s legacy is Big Mouth Billy Bass

Elvis Presley

Wayne Rooney says most important part of Elvis Presley’s legacy is Big Mouth Billy Bass

By Ryan Price

FIFA hold urgent meeting on Israel’s future in world football

FIFA

FIFA hold urgent meeting on Israel’s future in world football

By Callum Boyle

Mike Tyson says he ‘got an erection’ watching videos of 16-year-old Jake Paul

Boxing

Mike Tyson says he ‘got an erection’ watching videos of 16-year-old Jake Paul

By Callum Boyle

The Premier League final day: Follow all of the action in our live hub

The Premier League final day: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Callum Boyle

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

News

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

By Luke Davies

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

Entertainment

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

Horror

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

By JOE

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

celebrity

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

By Ryan Price

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

Northern Lights

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Sir Paul McCartney becomes the first British billionaire musician

billionaire

Sir Paul McCartney becomes the first British billionaire musician

By Ryan Price

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

Arnold Schwarzenegger

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram and shares emotional tribute to Liverpool fans

Football

Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram and shares emotional tribute to Liverpool fans

By Luke Davies

Phil Foden has been named Premier League Player of the Season

Football

Phil Foden has been named Premier League Player of the Season

By Ryan Price

Laura Woods explains reason for TV absence

celebrity

Laura Woods explains reason for TV absence

By Ryan Price

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

Jennifer Garner admits Ben Affleck’s penis is so big filmmakers need a ‘wide lens’

By JOE

Load more stories