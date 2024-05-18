Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram and shares emotional tribute to Liverpool fans

The German has joined Instagram as @Kloppo and paid tribute to Liverpool fans.

Until now, the legendary manager has steered clear of social media platforms. However, he will be jobless after Sunday’s farewell against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The reason he has joined the platform is not known but it may be to expand his marketability with a possibility of media contributions in the future.

In the video, Klopp said: “Dear Liverpudlians, we are getting closer to the end. On the 8th of October 2015, we met for the first time properly. I would call it a love affair from the first day, it was an absolutely incredible time.

“ I enjoyed it and I want to thank you so much for all the support you gave us over the years, all the power you gave us. It feels like we write a story together and that’s how it feels today.

“It’s a good book and if we read it in the future we will have a smile on our face.

“Leaving this incredible place is hard, but I want to stay in contact with you even when I’m not a social media guy.

“People told me social media helps with that. So, here we go. See you.”

His tenure has come with huge highs and lows, the 56-year-old won every trophy aside from the UEFA Europa League but also finished second to Manchester City on several occasions during Premier League title races.

Klopp will walk out of Anfield for the final time on Sunday after enjoying a fruitful period as manager of the Reds. Arguably his greatest night came in 2019 when Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid to secure their sixth UEFA Champions League triumph.

Despite this, Klopp will be regarded as a Liverpool great alongside Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan.

