FIFA hold urgent meeting on Israel’s future in world football

FIFA will hold a meeting to decide on Israel’s future in world football after facing calls to suspend them.

The Telegpraph have revealed that FIFA president Gianni Infantino will hold the meeting in relation Israel’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks, which occurred on October 7.

They are now preparing to carry out a “legal assessment” after the Palestine Football Association (PFA) submitted a proposal ahead of the annual congress in Bangkok.

It said in the report: “The proposal, which was backed by the FAs of Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Yemen, was not put to a vote of Fifa member associations on Friday, with Infantino revealing it would decided upon at an emergency meeting of the organisation’s council in late July.”

Infantino has sine confirmed that the Israeal Football Association and PFA will both be allowed to have a say.

He said: “Football should not and should never become a hostage for politics and always remain a vector for peace, a source of hope, a force of good, uniting people rather than dividing.

“This legal assessment will have to allow for inputs and claims of both member associations. The results of this analysis and the recommendations which will follow from this analysis will subsequently be forwarded to the Fifa council.”

FA presidents make their case

Jibril Rajoub, president of the PFA said: “I ask you to stand on the right side of history. The suffering of millions, including thousands of footballers, deserves as much. If not now, then when? Mr president, the ball is in your court.”

Israel FA’s president Shino Moshe Zuares meanwhile said: “We are facing a cynical political and hostile attempt by the Palestinian association to harm Israeli football.

“Seven months after the terrible day, when football matches cannot be played in large parts of Israel, north and south, and over 130 Israelis are still being held in Gaza, it is injustice that even in these circumstances we find ourselves fighting for our basic right to be part of the game.”

Related links: