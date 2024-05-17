Man United fans think Bruno Fernandes is leaving after Marcus Rashford’s 10-word post

Fernandes has been linked with a move away

Marcus Rashford’s latest social media comments have left Manchester United fans thinking that Bruno Fernandes may be off in the summer.

Fernandes has been linked with a summer transfer and hinted on Wednesday that he would be open to a departure if the club chooses to go in another direction.

Rashford celebrated a milestone by making his 400th appearance for the club in their 3-2 win against Newcastle and after Fernandes congratulated him on the achievement, the England international’s reply has got some people thinking that Fernandes will be leaving.

After Fernandes commented on Rashford’s post; stating: “400 more to come”, the England international replied adding: “It’s been a pleasure sharing the pitch with you bro,” alongside a heart emoji.

🚨 Marcus Rashford to Bruno Fernandes via Instagram:



"It's been a pleasure sharing the pitch with you bro ♥️"

Fans immediately thought that Rashford was hinting that Fernandes’ time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

One person said: “That sounds like a goodbye.

“Looks like Bruno is leaving,” added another.

“Eh is Bruno leaving…”

‘I will be here’

Despite the contrasting reports surrounding his future, Fernandes has insisted that he will still be a United player next season.

“I will be here,” he told Sky Sports.

“The club needs to want me and the club wants me to be a part of the future so as I said always – I don’t want to be a player the club doesn’t want to have.

“If for some reason they don’t want me I will go.”

