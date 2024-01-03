Search icon

03rd Jan 2024

Luke Littler, 16, lands huge pay day by reaching World Darts Champs final

Charlie Herbert

Luke Littler pay day after reaching final

Not a bad amount to take home at the age of 16…

Luke Littler has secured himself a six-figure pay day by reaching the final of the PDC World Darts Championships.

Over the last three weeks, the 16-year-old has become one of the sporting stories of recent years as he has marched through the tournament, beating all who stand in his way.

After winning his quarter final with ease on Monday, the teen sensation faced 2018 World Champion Rob Cross in the semi finals at the Alexandra Palace on Tuesday.

Although things started off a bit more shaky for him as he lost the first set, Luke ‘The Nuke’ found his groove eventually, and stormed to a magnificent 6-2 win over Cross.

This made him the youngest player ever to reach the final of the tournament, smashing the previous record set by Kirk Shepherd in 2008 (21 years and 88 days).

Along with taking another step on the way to what would be one of the most remarkable sporting stories of recent years were he to win the whole thing, the teenager has also guaranteed himself a huge pay day.

The teen sensation has bagged himself at least £200,000 in prize money by reaching the final. ‘The Nuke’ had already won £100,000 by reaching the semi finals, but has now doubled this.

Should he complete the fairytale and actually win the tournament, he’ll take a cool £500,000 back home to Warrington with him.

Speaking after his semi final win, Littler told Sky Sports: “It is crazy to even think I am in the final on my debut.

“I was happy to win one game and now I can go all the way. It’s not easy. You are playing Rob, he is a world champion who won on debut. I’ve got no words.”

The youngster will face world number one Luke Humphries in the final on Wednesday evening (January 3).

Humphries put in a stunning performance in his semi final as he thrashed Scott Williams 6-0, reaching the first world championship final of his career.

16-year-old Luke Littler vs world number one Luke Humphries in the final of the World Darts Championship out the Ally Pally.

You’re not going to want to miss it…

