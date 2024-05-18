Search icon

18th May 2024

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

Having been praised for its prophetic vision of the future, a remake of the film is currently in the works.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 18 May) is The Running Man, the ’80s dystopian action flick based on a Stephen King novel.

Set in 2019, the film depicts the US as a totalitarian state where the most popular program is The Running Man – a game show in which prisoners must run to freedom to avoid a brutal death.

“Having been made a scapegoat by the government, an imprisoned Ben Richards (Arnold Schwarzenegger) has the opportunity to make it back to the outside again by being a contestant on the deadly show, although the twisted host, Damon Killian (Richard Dawson), has no intention of letting him escape,” the plot synopsis reads,

While The Running Man was not a huge hit at the box office and received mixed reviews upon release in 1987, its reputation has improved significantly in the decades since.

In particular, the movie has been praised for its many ways prophetic vision of the future – with it predicting a worldwide economic collapse, a widening gap between the rich and poor and the rise in reality TV.

As such, it is no surprise that a remake of The Running Man directed by Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead) and starring Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) is said to be currently in the works.

Also featuring María Conchita Alonso, Yaphet Kotto and Jesse Ventura, the original film is airing on TV tonight on Channel 4 at 10.55pm. It is also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, Rakuten TV and the Sky Store.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Mad Max 2 – ITV4 – 9pm

With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga landing in cinemas next week, what better time to catch up with one of the best entries in the post-apocalyptic action movie franchise?

The Drop – Film4 – 9pm

Tom Hardy, Noomi Rapace and James Gandolfini (in his final film role) headline this terrific, twisty New York-set crime thriller.

Dog – Channel 4 – 9pm

Channing Tatum co-directs and stars in this well-liked comedy drama about an Army Ranger who is tasked with escorting the military dog of his fallen friend to his funeral.

The Da Vinci Code – Sky Showcase – 9pm

Dan Brown’s smash-hit mystery thriller novel gets the big screen treatment.

A Bad Moms Christmas – Comedy Central – 9pm

In this hit comedy sequel – Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis reprise their roles as three overworked and under-appreciated moms who decide to have some fun.

Unchained – Legend – 9pm

Also known as Bullet Head in some territories, this 2017 crime thriller stars Adrien Brody, Antonio Banderas and John Malkovich.

Under Suspicion – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Liam Neeson and Laura San Giacomo headline this 1991 erotic thriller.

Idiocracy – Comedy Central – 11pm

This cult sci-fi comedy follows two people (played by Luke Wilson and Maya Rudolph) who undergo a government hibernation experiment and awake 500 years later in a dystopian anti-intellectual society.

Blue Hawaii – BBC Two – 11.10pm

A ’60s musical romantic comedy drama starring Elvis.

Pet Sematary – Film4 – 11.10pm

The 2019 adaptation of Stephen King’s legendary horror novel.

