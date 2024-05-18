Liverpool fans realise one particular player was missing from Klopp’s tribute video

Liverpool have questioned why Jordan Henderson was absent from the video.

The former Liverpool captain enjoyed a successful decade at the club before departing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq last summer; many Liverpool fans were unhappy with how he left the club.

Henderson reportedly could not settle in the Middle East and returned to Europe last January joining Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

The video in question saw the likes of Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all included but there was no sign of Henderson, who with them players was part of the famous 2019 UEFA Champions League winning side.

In a previous interview, Henderson praised Klopp, he said: “As a manager, tactically he is amazing. What he has done at this football club since he came in is phenomenal really, the transformation.

“That’s no disrespect to Brendan [Rodgers] and anyone before. But I look at the transformation from when he first came in to where it is now and it has certainly gone up in terms of everything.

‘He has brought the whole club together – the fans, the players, the staff. He has made younger players and older players even better. He is such a massive influence.”

Previously Klopp has steered clear of answering questions about the Englishman but did try to put speculation to bed when he spoke to BBC Sport.

“I haven’t spoken to him about it,” said Klopp.

“From time to time I forget that I actually don’t read these kind of stories that people are critical of the move, first there and now coming back.

“I don’t know how we dare to judge these kind of things, we have one life and sometimes the decisions are perfect in the first place and sometimes it is different after you make them. He was there and it was 100% an interesting experience.

“When I spoke to him [he said] 99% it was football wise absolutely fine. It’s the start of something, not like it is here, and many things to develop there in the future but he was not critical of it.”

Fans joked about the potential feud on social media.

Whether this is a feud or something less is yet to be known but relationships have, no doubt, been fractured with fans since Henderson’s departure.

