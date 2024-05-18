Phil Foden has been named Premier League Player of the Season

Phil Foden has been crowned the 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season.

The Manchester City and England midfielder has said he is “extremely proud” to join the likes of Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Kevin De Bruyne who have all previously won the award.

The Stockport-born playmaker has enjoyed a magnificent season with last year’s treble winners, scoring 17 goals in the English top flight and providing his teammates with eight assists.

It’s the fifth season on the bounce that a City player has won the prize, with Kevin De Bruyne lifting the award in 2019/20 and 2021/22, Ruben Dias triumphing in 2020/21 and Erling Haaland coming out on top last year.

Man City will win the title should they beat West Ham on Sunday amid a close battle with Arsenal throughout the campaign.

Foden has also undoubtedly confirmed his place within Gareth Southgate’s starting eleven going into next month’s Euro 2024 competition in Germany.

His former teammate Cole Palmer was named the Premier League Young Player of the Season after a standout first term at Mauricio Pochettinno’s Chelsea.

Speaking about the honour, Foden said: “To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of.

“The Premier League is acknowledged as the greatest league in the world, and it is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons for their clubs.

“Overall, I’ve been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season.

“I’d like to thank all of the City staff, coaches and especially my teammates because without them this wouldn’t be possible. And I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me as the award means a lot.”

