20th Feb 2024

Luke Littler posts hilarious five-word response to losing at Players Championship

Callum Boyle

Luke Littler

A rare defeat for the Nuke

We’ve all become quite used to watching Luke Littler winning games of darts, but even the best players have off days.

Tuesday was one of those as the 17-year-old crashed out of the Players Championship, losing to James Wade in the first round.

24 hours before, Littler had been beaten by Callum Rydz in the quarter finals on day three of the tournament in Leicester.

Wade was the much better player on the day, going 4-1 up before Littler staged a mini comeback to bring it to 4-4 only to go on and lose 6-5.

While defeat is never nice, it didn’t appear to phase Littler too much, who jokingly said on his Facebook page: “Xbox all day it is.”

Luke Littler

Littler falls to defeat after recent nine-darter exploits

Competing in the Players Championships just days after losing to Michael van Gerwen on night two of the Darts Premier League just last week, ‘The Nuke’ showed his talents.

Having won his first round game comfortably, the 17-year-old went up against Michele Turetta in an attempt to book his place in the last 16 of his opponent.

He made that look easy also, beating Turetta 6-1 but chose to do it in style as he hit a nine-darter for the second time of his career.

His first came in January as he threw nine perfect darts against Nathan Aspinall in the Bahrain Masters before going on to beat Van Gerwen in the final and win his first senior event.

