Pep Guardiola ‘has serious regrets’ over selling Man City player who is ‘irreplacable’

The Manchester City boss reportedly regrets allowing Ilkay Gündogan to leave.

The German departed Manchester for Barcelona following the 2022-23 treble winning season, of which the midfielder was an integral part; he made 51 appearances in all comps with 18 goal involvements.

The German international scored a quickfire volley against Manchester United in the FA Cup final and started in the UEFA Champions League final victory over Internazionale.

According to Mundial, the former Barcelona manager would change his decision if he had the choice, it reported: “Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have noticed Gündogan’s departure this season. The coach misses his presence, his play, and his impact.

“The players signed to replace him have not made him forget and the English club regrets not having been insistent with his renewal.

“Pep did not want to let him leave but City took his renewal calmly. The English have noticed the emptiness in the engine room.”

“The German was one of City’s captains, essential in the locker room and also on the field. Intelligent, he arrived well from the second line, he slipped between the lines, he was a great passer and assistant. He knew what to do at all times.”

The 33-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career and has not seen a regression in numbers since joining the Catalan giants with 18 goal involvements in 49 appearances including 13 assists.

Haaland connection

City’s summer signings also shone a spotlight on the midfield; Guardiola acquired the signature of Matteo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes to replace Gundogen. The former has put in steady performances but has not come up with vital moments as much as the German with Nunes struggling to find his spot in the the Sky Blues’ system as of yet.

The report also credits Gundogen with helping Erling Haaland achieve his record-breaking 36-goal tally last season.

“His goals always managed to unclog City. Haaland, even, seems less equipped with offensive venom. The ‘citizens’ are having a hard time finding the Norwegian striker.”

The 23-year-old is by no means struggling, though, he has scored 27 Premier League goals in 30 games with 5 assists.

The Citizens are likely to win the Premier League when they face West Ham United on Sunday and the FA Cup final at Wembley against Manchester United on May 25th.

