02nd Jan 2024

Luke Littler reaches final of World Darts Championships

Callum Boyle

Luke Littler

Littler beat Rob Cross to reach the final

Luke Littler is one game away from creating history after beating Rob Cross in the semi finals of the World Darts Championships.

The 16-year-old’s journey has been the talking point of Alexandra Palace and having entered the tournament relatively unknown, arrived into the game as the favourite.

Cross, who won the tournament in his first appearance back in 2018, had been involved in one of the games of the competition after coming from 4-0 down against Chris Dobey to win 5-4 and settle the tie.

Despite his inexperience, Littler held his nerve on the big stage once again however it was ‘Voltage’ who took the first set however the youngster rallied back to equalise and make it 1-1.

‘The Nuke’ then built on the comeback to go 2-1 up before capitalising on Cross’ near-miss for a nine-darter to stretch his lead by two sets.

After Cross cut the lead in half the following leg, Littler regained control and restored his two-set advantage.

Unlike his miracle comeback against Dobey, Cross wasn’t able to repeat his efforts for a second time as the youngster took the next two sets in emphatic style – including a 132 checkout – to book his place in the final.

He will now face the winner of the second semi final between Luke Humphries and Scott Williams, who shocked Michael van Gerwen in the quarter finals on New Years’ Day.

The final takes place on Wednesday night, where Littler could win £500,000 if he lefts the Sid Waddell Trophy.

